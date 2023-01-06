Broncos injuries: 3 players ruled out for season finale

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Friday.

Meanwhile, tight end Eric Saubert (knee), outside linebacker Jonathon Kongbo (illness), tight end Eric Tomlinson (ankle), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion) and offensive tackle Billy Turner (back) are questionable.

Rosburg did not give injury designations for guard Quinn Meinerz (foot), nose tackle Mike Purcell (elbow/ankle) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee), which presumably means they have been cleared to play.

Denver’s complete final injury report can be seen below.

Sunday will mark the Broncos’ final game of the 2022 season. After wrapping up the season, Denver will quickly turn its attention toward the offseason by kicking off a search for a new head coach on Monday.