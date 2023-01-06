Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Do Kids Belong At Buffalo Bills Games?
Those who have been to a Bills game know that it can get pretty rowdy at times. Should people be bringing their kids there?. Yesterday we heard a story about a family that went to the Bills game on Sunday and had a really bad experience. Someone allegedly poured beer on her 9-year-old son and told them that essentially that's what you get for bringing a kid to the game.
Rochester, NY Puts In Its Bid For AFC Championship Neutral Site
Now that we officially know what teams are going into the playoffs for the NFL, it's time for us to start planning for the possibility that the NFL's AFC championship game will need to be played at a neutral location. There are so many questions that come up about that...
We Can’t Believe Famous News Anchor Didn’t Know This About Buffalo
While updating television audiences on the latest news about Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, one national news reporter revealed he learned something about the city of Buffalo for the first time. National news has been closely following the updates of the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, who collapsed last Monday night...
Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]
The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
5 Potential Stadiums for Neutral AFC Title Game for Bills-Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are set and as was expected going into week 18, the neutral site AFC Championship game is on the table. The Kansas City Chiefs got the 1 seed in the AFC and the bye week, while the Buffalo Bills got the 2 seed and will play in Wild Card weekend.
Remember These Moments Of The Buffalo Bills 2022 Season?
The 2022 regular season is over for the NFL. But it's one that will definitely never be forgotten. There were some huge moments this year. This has been an incredible year for the Buffalo Bills. Most people will agree that it is hard to find a team that has gone through as much adversity as the Bills have this year. They've experienced natural disasters, major injuries, and some incredible heartfelt moments that could make even the roughest man cry.
