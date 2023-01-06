ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man sentenced to life for fire that killed 10

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ir2FN_0k657ipw00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ramiro Alberto Valerio -- whom prosecutors contended was a gang leader who went by the name of "Greedy" -- professed his innocence in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom where jurors found him guilty last June 1 of 10 counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder of a human fetus involving the May 3, 1993, blaze at the 69-unit complex in the 300 block of West Burlington Avenue.

Jurors also found true the special-circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during arson of an inhabited structure, along with aggravating factors including one alleging that the victims were particularly vulnerable.

"In my heart, God knows I'm innocent," the 49-year-old defendant said shortly before being sentenced by Superior Court Judge Curtis B. Rappe.

Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila said Valerio was involved in the planning of the fire, but remained outside the apartment building to act as a lookout. The prosecutor told jurors during the trial that Valerio didn't have to be the one who went in and lit the match.

The man suspected of starting the fire inside the apartment building is suspected of being in Mexico and is still being sought by authorities.

Two other people have been released from jail after being sentenced to time already served behind bars in connection with the case.

Joseph Monge, whom prosecutors said served as a lookout, pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a gang allegation. The 47-year-old man was sentenced last October to 11 years in state prison and released later that day with credit for time already served.

Johanna Lopez -- who was described in court by a prosecutor as a "major drug dealer" who was present at meetings where the possibility of setting a fire was discussed -- pleaded guilty to three counts of voluntary manslaughter. Lopez, 57, was given credit last October for time she has already served behind bars since her January 2011 arrest by Los Angeles police, but was warned that she was facing deportation from the country because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had issued a hold on her.

"I apologize, your honor," Lopez, 57, told the judge at the hearing last October, adding that "nothing like this in my life will ever happen again."

Authorities said in 2017 that they believed the fire was set in retaliation for a building manager's efforts to crack down on drug-dealing at the apartment complex.

Those who died as a result of smoke inhalation from the fire were: Olga Leon, 24, and Rosalia Ruiz, 21, who were both pregnant; 1-year-old Lancy Mateo, 3-year-old Jose Camargo, 4-year-old Jesus Camargo, 6-year-old William Verdugo, 7-year-old Rosia Camargo, 8-year-old Yadira Verdugo, 10-year-old Leyver Verdugo and 29-year-old Alejandrina Roblero.

The blaze left more than 40 others injured and more than 100 residents displaced.

In his closing argument in Valerio's trial, Avila called it a "horrific crime," and said it was "the result of the greed not only of this defendant, but his gang" involving a "money-making enterprise that cannot be jeopardized."

"These victims had the misfortune to live in the area controlled by this defendant's gang," the prosecutor said. "They control these areas because they instill fear in these people.

"This was not an accidental fire," Avila added, noting that the blaze was set in front of the manager's apartment and that the manager was the target but didn't die.

Valerio's attorney, James Hallett, questioned the credibility of four of the prosecution's most important witnesses, including Lopez.

The defense attorney contended that the witnesses' years-long delay in reporting their allegations against Valerio was "enough reason to doubt them."

Jurors had to decide whether the government's case overcame the presumption of innocence for Valerio and established sufficient, reliable evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Valerio specifically directed the commission of the arson, the defense attorney told the panel.

"If you hate Ramiro because he was involved in drug-dealing and all that involves ... that's not enough," Hallett said. "The issue here is whether or not he directed the lighting of this fire. ... We don't have any reliable evidence."

At an October 2017 hearing in which Valerio, Lopez and Monge were ordered to stand trial, Los Angeles County Deputy Medical Examiner Christopher Rogers testified that "the main problem with smoke is it has a lot of carbon monoxide." He noted that "you would need only a few breaths to die."

Valerio has remained behind bars since his February 2017 arrest by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for allegedly molesting 3 children in Buena Park Walmart

BUENA PARK, Calif. - A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting children at the Buena Park Mall the day after Christmas, according to officials. Buena Park Police responded to the Walmart at the mall on Dec. 26, to reports of someone molesting children. When they arrived, police arrested 37-year-old Adam Reeves on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors.
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Investigation Continues Into Deputy-Involved Shooting At Bouquet Canyon Murder Scene

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) continue to look for answers in the murder of a woman and subsequent officer-involved shooting death of a man at the scene north of Santa Clarita. According to the LASD, homicide investigators responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon Roads to investigate circumstances ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Vibe

Patrisse Cullors, BLM Co-Founder, Claims LAPD Killed Her Cousin

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, claims that the Los Angeles Police Department killed her cousin. Cullors hit Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 8) to voice her concern for her cousin, Keenan Anderson, 31. She asserted that the LAPD had unjustly killed Anderson in Venice on Jan. 3, 2023, and that he “[deserved] to be alive right now.”More from VIBE.comKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' ShirtYasiin Bey Rocks 'White Lies Matter' Shirt Amid Kanye West 'BLM' ControversyKanye West Calls 'Black Lives Matter' A "Scam" Amid 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Backlash “This is my cousin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9

A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
FONTANA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD

TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
TUSTIN, CA
yovenice.com

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident

Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy