myfox28columbus.com
DeWine signs 5 executive orders after oath of office, TikTok banned from state devices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — TikTok is now banned on all state-owned or leased devices after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed five new executive orders Sunday evening. Within minutes of taking the official oath of office for his second term as governor, DeWine issued five executive orders. Signed Executive Order...
myfox28columbus.com
Highway to be renamed after fallen ODNR officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A highway that passes through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 578, which will designate part of State Route 73 as the “Natural...
myfox28columbus.com
Michigan set to 'dominate' electric vehicle battery manufacturing by 2030
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Joining the ranks of Georgia and Kentucky, Michigan is positioned to be a powerhouse in electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030, according to a release from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. As we work to make an electrified future a...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio high school student dies after collapsing in class
MT. ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio student died after suffering a heart problem in class at his high school. Staff at Western Brown High School started CPR on Blaze Jacobs during class Monday. He was rushed to Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, but did not survive. Western Brown High...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman dies after being found shot in grocery store parking lot; suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A multi-state search is in progress following the deadly shooting of a woman in the Blendon Township area. Blendon Police Chief John Belford confirmed that officers were called to the Sunbury Plaza parking lot at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the officers found...
