ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Highway to be renamed after fallen ODNR officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A highway that passes through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 578, which will designate part of State Route 73 as the “Natural...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio high school student dies after collapsing in class

MT. ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio student died after suffering a heart problem in class at his high school. Staff at Western Brown High School started CPR on Blaze Jacobs during class Monday. He was rushed to Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, but did not survive. Western Brown High...
MOUNT ORAB, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy