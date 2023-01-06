Read full article on original website
Related
Pet of the week: Meet the adoptable players of the Puppy Bowl 2023
Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12, and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery + simultaneously. Team Ruff and Team Fluff...
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
CBS News
Pet of the Week 1.6.23
Eddie was featured during the Pet of the Week segment on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. If you are interested in adopting Eddie or any dog with MaxFund, call 303-595-4917. You can also visit our page for links to more information: https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/pet-of-the-week/
CVAS: Meet Luna and Mesha, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Mesha, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Mesha would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Anger as Mom Wants to Rehome Dog Weeks After Adoption: 'Can't Cope'
"I don't think you can get rid, a pet is a commitment," said one reply to the viral post.
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
pethelpful.com
Dog Marks 100 Days at Rescue Without One Person Interested in Adopting Her
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Any amount of time an animal spends in a shelter is already long enough because well, no animal should have to live there. It should be everyone's goal to get every last animal a forever home. They deserve it! So maybe we should start by getting those animals who've been living in the shelters the longest home first!
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Chihuahua Refuses to Go to Bed Unless Everyone Says Goodnight: 'Icon'
The viral TikTok video has been watched more than 18 million times, with one user writing: "Main character energy."
pethelpful.com
Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
pethelpful.com
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Meet the 11 Talented Dogs with Special Needs Competing in Puppy Bowl 2023
The three-hour Puppy Bowl 2023 show will air on February 12 on Animal Planet — and stream on discovery+ Puppy Bowl XIX is almost here. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is coming back for its 19th year of canine competition. The famous furry sports event features rescue puppies playing their version of football on Super Bowl Sunday. Puppy Bowl 2023 will be the largest yet, with 122 puppy players from 67 different shelters and rescues making up the event's Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Among the peppy pets...
Comments / 0