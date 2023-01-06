Read full article on original website
Related
wrul.com
Various Topics Discussed At The Norris City Village Board Meeting
The Norris City Village Board met for its regular monthly session Monday night, a week later than usual due to last Monday being a holiday. Scott Mareing was there and has this report. In TIF business, the board approved the $18,800 requested by Maypop’s Laundry for building repairs, with half...
wrul.com
Window Hours Change At Carmi Post Office
The Carmi Post Office has changed its window hours. Old hours were 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Post Office will now open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
wrul.com
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
wrul.com
Bellmont Woman Charged With Unlawful Use Of Cannabis
A Bellmont, Illinois, woman was arrested by an officer with the Carmi Police Department for unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. It was discovered Saturday night after a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. 28 year old Lilyann Ratcliff was taken to the White County Jail, where she bonded out to $250.
wrul.com
Linda Kay Perry
Linda Kay Perry, 65, of Grayville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by family. She was born May 19, 1957, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Lavern Wall of Friendsville Illinois, Brenda Wall of Olney, Illinois, and Joan (Lockhart) Rearden of Newburgh, Indiana.
wrul.com
Donald K. Davenport
Don was born on July 9, 1935 to Dow and Edith (Basset) Davenport in Albion, Illinois. He graduated from Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois. He served in the United States Air Force. On April 21, 1967, he married Beverly Sturm in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Don enjoyed hunting and fishing.
wrul.com
Roger K. Hubele
Roger K. Hubele, a White County farmer, age 83, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home with his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ranelle (Summers), a son JR, a daughter Suzy (Bryan) Tomm, grandsons Braden Tomm and Brett Tomm, and two sisters-in-law Rebecca (Murphy) Hubele, Marty (Summers) Smith; nephews Joe Hubele and John (Rachelle) Hubele; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Neva (Thompson) Hubele and brother Ralph.
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – January 10, 2023
Tonight the Carmi-White County Bulldog basketball team will host Edwards County at McDougal-Evers Gymnasium for a Black Diamond Conference clash. The Bulldogs are 11-4 and 3-0 in the BDC after taking down Eldorado and Evansville Day School this past weekend. Meanwhile, Edwards County is just 4-12 on the year and 0-3 in the BDC.
wrul.com
Daniel David Anselment
Daniel David Anselment, 58, of Dahlgren, IL passed away at his home on January 7, 2023. Danny was born March 9, 1964, to the late David and Betty Anselment. He was the oldest of five children: Tom (Cindy) Anselment, Janet (Dennis) Johnson, Sue (Steve) Wilkerson and Pete (Rhonda) Anselment. Growing...
wrul.com
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Comments / 0