A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

MCLEANSBORO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO