Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother
A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Triple homicide trial gets underway in Rapid City on Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After nearly two and a half years since his arrest, the murder trial of 37 year-old Arnson Absolu is now underway. Absolu is being charged with three homicides. Judge Robert Gusinski, who has presided over past court appearances for Absolu, began the process of selecting jurors on Monday, and says it could take anywhere from three to five weeks until the process is completed.
Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
newscenter1.tv
General Beadle students meet new police K-9 in need of a name
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As one K-9 gets ready to retire from the Rapid City Police Department, another gets ready to take its place, but first it needs a name. Rapid City Police Department is enlisting help from General Beadle Elementary. Students are being asked to channel their creativity to...
KELOLAND TV
Hope Center in Rapid City plans to expand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, the Hope Center in Rapid City sees more and more visitors in need. In response, the homeless facility is looking to expand. When the Hope Center opened, it saw about 20 visitors a day. Eleven years later, it sees ten times that – more than 200 people a day.
newscenter1.tv
What happened the night of August 24, 2020? Law enforcement takes the stand Tuesday in a Rapid City triple homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After taking Monday to gather jurors for the case, opening statements got underway on Tuesday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu, who faces life in prison for three counts of first-degree murder if convicted. Opening statements. Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen gave the statement for...
KEVN
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman sentenced for drug trafficking
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
newscenter1.tv
A look back at how the RCPD addressed crime in 2022
“I think we were pretty vocal with one of the biggest issues that we observed as a as a police department in 2022,” Medina says. “That was a normalization of violence specific to a very small neighborhood in our community.”. The North Maple Avenue area saw violent crime...
KELOLAND TV
14 horses, 2 donkeys seized in animal neglect investigation
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a case of animal neglect in Pennington County. Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office impounded 14 horses and two donkeys in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue related to a criminal investigation. The South Dakota Animal Industry Boarded is aiding in the investigation.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
newscenter1.tv
On the horizon: What could be next for Rapid City as officials anticipate a record year for building permits in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With 2022’s building permit report released, city officials shared that Rapid City reached the second highest building permit valuation totals in its history. “Growth is happening every day. You drive around the town and you see yet one more project that’s occurring. And that...
sdpb.org
A history of the Ellsworth Air Force Base
In January 1942, as the US was entering World War II, the War Department established an Army Air Base in Rapid City. The base would train crews for the B-17 Flying Fortress with deployment to fight the Axis in Europe. In late September 1942, the control tower opened along with...
solarpowerworldonline.com
National Grid Renewables building South Dakota’s largest solar project
National Grid Renewables started on-site construction at its Wild Springs Solar Project in Pennington County, South Dakota. Wild Springs, the largest solar energy project in South Dakota to date, is a 128-MWAC solar project located in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) with a 114-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Fork Real Café receives state recognition for more than just a hot meal
RAPID CITY, S.D– With the legislative session already underway in Pierre, Rapid City’s Fork Real Café was recognized and honored by the South Dakota Retailers Association for the work they do in the Rapid City community. The café was presented with the group’s Community Service Award, which...
kotatv.com
Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noel Rivera, a 44-year-old man from Mexico, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Rivera, according to a Department of Justice release, was involved in shipping large amounts of methamphetamine and then...
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls: Several local teams continue to receive votes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Boys Basketball Polls. Class AA. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
