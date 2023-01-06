RAPID CITY, S.D.– After nearly two and a half years since his arrest, the murder trial of 37 year-old Arnson Absolu is now underway. Absolu is being charged with three homicides. Judge Robert Gusinski, who has presided over past court appearances for Absolu, began the process of selecting jurors on Monday, and says it could take anywhere from three to five weeks until the process is completed.

