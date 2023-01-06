Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason theme will be wrong
Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Alabama football’s early enrollees arrive to campus
Alabama football’s early enrollees will move in this week and begin their journeys at the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide is expected to see 25 of its 28 2023 signees early enroll. A few of them posted to Twitter after they arrived this weekend. Each Alabama early enrollee...
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How Alabama commits performed in the All-American Bowl
Multiple Alabama signees put up great performances in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Keon Keeley finished the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Keeley displayed a good motor throughout the game by consistently showing great effort when going after the opposing quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder puts pressure on opposing offensive linemen with his combination of speed and power.
In-N-Out coming to Middle Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Popular California burger chain In-N-Out is bringing a corporate office and Animal Fries to Middle Tennessee. In-N-Out plans to build restaurants in and around Nashville and Williamson County, where the company plans to invest $125.5 million to build an eastern territory office, according to Gov. Bill Lee.
‘Big things’ coming to Madison in 2023, says Mayor Finley
The new year is bringing "big things" to the City of Madison, according to Mayor Paul Finley.
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends
MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison
MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Alabama legislature returns to elect the Speaker of the House and other leaders
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new year means a new legislative session in Alabama and it starts with an organizational meeting at the state house on Tuesday. Lawmakers will approve new rules, appoint members to the committees and elect new leaders, like a new house speaker. Former Huntsville-area State Rep....
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
How one man saved many during extreme winter weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas time, Huntsville and the rest of North Alabama experienced some extreme winter weather. One man took the time during those days of unpredictable weather to help others. Scott knew people needed help even if it meant risking his own life. Scott used...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House
Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
Night to Shine Shoals is ready to boogie in 2023
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Prom season is going to be here before you know it. And every year, an event called Night to Shine takes place to make sure everyone gets their special night on the dance floor. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience,...
