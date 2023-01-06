ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman

Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman, 81 of Fostoria and formerly of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 9, 2023 at home. Gloria was born April 2, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Carl H. and Lela (Bellis) Gingery. She was first married to Charles Smith who preceded her in death on January 26, 1978. Her second marriage was to Carl Holman who preceded her in death in 2011.
FOSTORIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr

Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr. age 83 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939 in Little Sandusky to the late Stanton and Ida (Garver) Swihart Sr. He married Deanna Hannibal on June 15, 1968, and she survives him....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ava LaNee’ Frankart

Ava LaNee’ Frankart, 3, of Republic, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Ava was born July 22, 2019, in Shelby, to Brandon and Sherry (Dawson) Frankart and they reside in Republic. Other survivors include her brother, Dawson Frankart of Republic, maternal grandmother, Dee Dee Dawson...
REPUBLIC, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Shirley Statham

Shirley Statham went home to her Lord January 2, 2023. She was born August 14, 1939 in Fresno, California to Edgar and Bernice (Shrum) Statham. Her parents and brother Doug and granddaughter Amber preceded her and were there to meet her. Shirley’s children survive, Melodie (Dan) Williamson, Sheri (Tim Weigle) Fortney and David (Ruby) Grau.
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
MARYSVILLE, OH
huroninsider.com

Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports January 6-8, 2023

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Betty Lane to investigate the theft of a ring. No report was taken. A deputy responded to the 15000 block of Robinson Road to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that struck a mailbox and then fled the scene. A crash report was taken, #80-23- 006.
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Seneca East rallies, holds off Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — When a team is in a rebuild, sometimes the close losses during the transition are as difficult at the larger margins. Bucyrus is in that situation now. The Redmen pushed then-unbeaten Carey for three quarters on Tuesday and had the lead in the third quarter on a solid Seneca East team.
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman indicted in death of Franklin County inmate who overdosed while in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Columbus woman more than a year after a fellow inmate of hers died from a fentanyl overdose. Jamila Perry is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific governmental facility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver died after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post. Kenneth Risner, 50, from Bryan, Ohio, was driving a semi-tractor pulling a Heil Trailer westbound on US24 when the crash occurred near mile post 54 in Providence Township, according to a news release.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

