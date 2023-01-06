Read full article on original website
Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman
Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman, 81 of Fostoria and formerly of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 9, 2023 at home. Gloria was born April 2, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Carl H. and Lela (Bellis) Gingery. She was first married to Charles Smith who preceded her in death on January 26, 1978. Her second marriage was to Carl Holman who preceded her in death in 2011.
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr. age 83 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939 in Little Sandusky to the late Stanton and Ida (Garver) Swihart Sr. He married Deanna Hannibal on June 15, 1968, and she survives him....
Ava LaNee’ Frankart
Ava LaNee’ Frankart, 3, of Republic, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Ava was born July 22, 2019, in Shelby, to Brandon and Sherry (Dawson) Frankart and they reside in Republic. Other survivors include her brother, Dawson Frankart of Republic, maternal grandmother, Dee Dee Dawson...
Shirley Statham
Shirley Statham went home to her Lord January 2, 2023. She was born August 14, 1939 in Fresno, California to Edgar and Bernice (Shrum) Statham. Her parents and brother Doug and granddaughter Amber preceded her and were there to meet her. Shirley’s children survive, Melodie (Dan) Williamson, Sheri (Tim Weigle) Fortney and David (Ruby) Grau.
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
Marion Troopers investigating two killed in crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 11:08 AM on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The...
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
UCSO Reports January 6-8, 2023
A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Betty Lane to investigate the theft of a ring. No report was taken. A deputy responded to the 15000 block of Robinson Road to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that struck a mailbox and then fled the scene. A crash report was taken, #80-23- 006.
Seneca East rallies, holds off Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — When a team is in a rebuild, sometimes the close losses during the transition are as difficult at the larger margins. Bucyrus is in that situation now. The Redmen pushed then-unbeaten Carey for three quarters on Tuesday and had the lead in the third quarter on a solid Seneca East team.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Missing girl found dead in Toledo alley identified as Start High School freshman, daughter of unsolved homicide victim
TOLEDO, Ohio — A missing 15-year-old girl was found dead in an alley in the 1300 block of Page Street in north Toledo Monday afternoon, Toledo police said. On Tuesday, Toledo police identified the victim as 15-year-old DeAsia Green. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. "Showing no...
Woman indicted in death of Franklin County inmate who overdosed while in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Columbus woman more than a year after a fellow inmate of hers died from a fentanyl overdose. Jamila Perry is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific governmental facility.
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver died after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post. Kenneth Risner, 50, from Bryan, Ohio, was driving a semi-tractor pulling a Heil Trailer westbound on US24 when the crash occurred near mile post 54 in Providence Township, according to a news release.
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
