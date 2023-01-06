Read full article on original website
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
This Week in Lincolnville: The Deep Winter
I met my wife in July, a long time ago. Things always seem better in the summer in Maine. In our early relationship, as things started to get serious, our private joke was the song “February” by Dar Williams, as in if we are still together come March, we can make this work.
State draws up enforcement action for Camden herbicide case, investigates reported tree poisoning in Rockport
CAMDEN and ROCKPORT — Through its own lab analysis, the Maine Bureau of Pesticide Control confirmed that the herbicide found on Lisa Gorman’s Camden harbor front property, in vegetation and soil, is what had been reported by the Town of Camden: Tebuthiuron 80 WWG, which has a trade name of Allagare.
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
Scouting’s Kennebec Valley District selects 2023 leaders
WATERVILLE — The Kennebec Valley District of the Scouting program held their annual meeting and selected a slate of officers to lead them in 2023. Chuck Mahaleris, of Augusta, was elected District Chairman, joining District Commissioner Eric Handley of Sidney and District Executive Michael Perry, of Jay, as the Key Three for the Scouting District. Joseph Poulin of Oakland and Charlie Matthews of Fairfield were elected Vice Chairmen. The annual meeting was held on January 4, at the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, in Waterville.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
Camden Fire Department expands EMS capabilities with new truck, training
CAMDEN — On Friday, Jan. 6, North East Mobile Health was already busy on a call in Lincolnville when another medical issue presented in Camden. When Rockland EMS couldn’t take the call, Thomaston Ambulance was requested. Yet, Warren Ambulance happened to be leaving the ER at the time, so North East asked that Warren respond from there, with Thomaston continuing with a paramedic. Because the hospital was still several minutes away from the location of the patient, a Camden firefighter at his station hopped in the Camden Fire Dept. utility truck, conducted a preliminary assessment of the patient, and then directed the Warren crew on where to enter the building and how to reach the patient.
Eunice Roth Michaels, notice
CAMDEN — Eunice Roth Michaels, 96, of Camden, died on January 5, 2023 at Lakewood Long Term Care in Waterville. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Bottero named Executive Director of Owls Head Transportation Museum
OWLS HEAD — On Dec. 16, the Owls Head Transportation Museum’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint John Bottero the Executive Director of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, effective Jan 1, 2023. Bottero joined the museum in 2021 as Operations Director. Bottero’s new leadership role at the museum coincides with the public phase of a $9.75 million Capital Campaign, which will create new education spaces, restoration workshops and enhanced visitor experiences.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 29 - Jan. 5. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County March 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 16, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail.
Belfast Maskers announce cast of Lucas Hnath’s play ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’
BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers recently announced the cast of the first production of their 2023 Season, Lucas Hnath’s acclaimed play, “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” Director Bill Burford assembled the cast of four actors over two weeks of outreach, interviews, and auditions with many talented Midcoast performers.
Jamie Clark Cole, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Jamie Clark Cole, 58, died of cardiac arrest December 22, 2022. He was born May 13,1964, in Annapolis, Maryland, the son of Katherine (Davidson) and John Owen Cole. Jamie, who most recently resided in Lincolnville, is survived by his two sons, Stuart and James; his mother, Kate;...
Douglass C. Knowlton, obituary
CAMDEN — Douglass C. Knowlton, 32, of Camden, passed away after a brief illness, in Boston, Massachusetts. Douglass was born on September 28, 1990, in Rockland, Maine to Scott D. Knowlton and Ursula Knowlton. Douglass grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He attended Medomak Valley High School....
UMaine Extension 4-H online club introduces youth to engineering concepts
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is accepting registrations for a special interest club where youth ages 9-18 can explore basic engineering concepts. This online club will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 26 - March 2, from 4 - 5:15 p.m. Required registration closes Jan. 17. The 4-H Engineering Club...
Medomak, Camden-Rockport split Busline action to start week
Busline League middle school basketball action continued Monday, Jan. 9 across the Midcoast. Below are the results reported to the sports department. Stats can be sent by email: sports@penbaypilot.com. 7th girls: Medomak 38, Camden-Rockport 9. Medomak maintained quarterly leads of 8-2, 24-2 and 30-5. Scoring for Medomak were Sienna Lee...
Camden Rotary Grant Applications Due January 31
Are you affiliated with a nonprofit 501c3 organization in Knox County or Lincolnville? If so, now’s the time to apply for a grant from the Camden Rotary Club. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (with one reserved for a project that serves young people).
Mario ‘Butch’ J. Nardone, obituary
BELFAST — Mario “Butch” J. Nardone passed away at 95 on January 6, 2023 at Tall Pines, Belfast, Maine after a brief illness. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Mario and Clara (Laurino) Nardone and is survived by his loving wife, Lauretta, of Belfast, Maine with whom he shared more than 71 years of marriage.
Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, 76, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of Pitt H., Jr. and Evelyn Jackson Boyington. During her early years, Florence lived with her family in Kittery until moving with them to Mars Hill.
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Jan. 10
SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. AGENDA. 1. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER. 2. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA. 3....
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Jan. 9
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88201885576. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
William O. ‘Bill’ Rytky, Jr, obituary
ROCKLAND — William O. ‘Bill’ Rytky, Jr, 78, died January 6, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a period of declining health. Born in Rockland, October 9, 1944, he was the son of William O., Sr. and Ruth Rogers Rytky. Bill was a 1963 graduate...
