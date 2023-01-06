ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Plane Hit By SUV After Safely Making Emergency Landing On Highway

Three people were injured when an SUV struck a small plane after it made an emergency landing on a Nevada highway, according to Nevada State Police. The crash was reported to have taken place on the southbound lane of U.S. 95 at Lee Canyon at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (January 7).
