Roger D. Miller
Roger D. Miller age 59 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. He was born May 16, 1963 in Vanceburg, KY to the late Harold and Evelyn (Zornes) Miller. He married Tracey Hannum on Mar. 23, 1985, she survives him in Upper Sandusky. Mr. Miller is also survived by his children Nicole (Mathew) Lyons, Galion, Matthew Miller, Upper Sandusky, Zachary Miller, Bucyrus and Jacob Miller, Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Grace, Troy, Callie, Gabe, Isabela, Mackenzie, Adalyn, a brother Rodney (Penny) Miller, Nevada, a sister Vicky Foley, FL, sister-in-law Vicky Hannum, Forest, a niece Tiffany (David) Neal, Mt. Gilead and many more nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law Terry Foley and a nephew Jonny Miller.
Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman
Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman, 81 of Fostoria and formerly of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 9, 2023 at home. Gloria was born April 2, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Carl H. and Lela (Bellis) Gingery. She was first married to Charles Smith who preceded her in death on January 26, 1978. Her second marriage was to Carl Holman who preceded her in death in 2011.
Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor
Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor, 78, formerly of Galion passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on February 19, 1944 in Newcomb, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Nettie Louden. Gearlene married Glenn Saylor on July 23, 1983 and he preceded her in death after 28 years on April 15, 2012.
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr. age 83 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939 in Little Sandusky to the late Stanton and Ida (Garver) Swihart Sr. He married Deanna Hannibal on June 15, 1968, and she survives him....
Ava LaNee’ Frankart
Ava LaNee’ Frankart, 3, of Republic, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Ava was born July 22, 2019, in Shelby, to Brandon and Sherry (Dawson) Frankart and they reside in Republic. Other survivors include her brother, Dawson Frankart of Republic, maternal grandmother, Dee Dee Dawson...
Shirley Statham
Shirley Statham went home to her Lord January 2, 2023. She was born August 14, 1939 in Fresno, California to Edgar and Bernice (Shrum) Statham. Her parents and brother Doug and granddaughter Amber preceded her and were there to meet her. Shirley’s children survive, Melodie (Dan) Williamson, Sheri (Tim Weigle) Fortney and David (Ruby) Grau.
Wynford boys, Bucyrus girls win Winter Bowl
BUCYRUS — Wynford No. 1 boys and Bucyrus girls won the Redmen JV Winter Bowl on Saturday at Suburban Lanes. The Royals outdistanced second-place Pleasant, 2968-2656. Bucyrus White finished seventh with a 2378 and Bucyrus Red was ninth in the 13-team tourney with a 2223. Wynford No. 2 was...
Man dead in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Marion Troopers investigating two killed in crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 11:08 AM on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting outside a Blendon Township grocery store Tuesday. According to Columbus police, 24-year-old Amara Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a car outside of the Sundbury Plaza shopping center […]
Woman indicted in death of Franklin County inmate who overdosed while in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Columbus woman more than a year after a fellow inmate of hers died from a fentanyl overdose. Jamila Perry is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific governmental facility.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
