Roger D. Miller age 59 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. He was born May 16, 1963 in Vanceburg, KY to the late Harold and Evelyn (Zornes) Miller. He married Tracey Hannum on Mar. 23, 1985, she survives him in Upper Sandusky. Mr. Miller is also survived by his children Nicole (Mathew) Lyons, Galion, Matthew Miller, Upper Sandusky, Zachary Miller, Bucyrus and Jacob Miller, Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Grace, Troy, Callie, Gabe, Isabela, Mackenzie, Adalyn, a brother Rodney (Penny) Miller, Nevada, a sister Vicky Foley, FL, sister-in-law Vicky Hannum, Forest, a niece Tiffany (David) Neal, Mt. Gilead and many more nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law Terry Foley and a nephew Jonny Miller.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO