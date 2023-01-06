Read full article on original website
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
U.S. Stocks Gain Ground Ahead of Inflation, Earnings Updates
"Stocks are gaining ground in early trading on Wall Street, building on a strong start to the year ahead of this week’s highly anticipated update on inflation and corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after the open Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. Technology stocks and retailers made solid gains. Bond yields were mixed and crude oil prices rose. Markets in Asia were mixed overnight and European markets gained ground. The next potentially market-moving event is Thursday’s consumer inflation report for December. Several big companies, including Bank of America and Delta Air Lines,...
Prince Harry accuses ‘scared’ royals of having ‘active campaign’ to sabotage ‘Spare’
Prince Harry accused the royal family of carrying out an “active campaign” to undermine his memoir — suggesting they are “uncomfortable and scared” by his side of the story. The 38-year-old exiled royal told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that “nothing’s changed” in the way he alleges his family works to deliberately plant stories to attack him. Soon after pouring the prince a tequila, Colbert asked him: “Do you think that right now there is an active campaign by the rest of your family, by the royal house as it were, to undermine this book and you?” “Of course,” Harry said. While Harry...
