Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Park Grove tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
A Miami condo clinched the priciest sale spot at $4.7 million — marking a slow start for the first week of the year, after a strong close of 2022. Park Grove in Coconut Grove had the priciest sale last week. Unit 9A at 2821 South Bayshore Drive in Miami went for $4.7 million. Alina Gallart with One Sotheby’s International Real Estate had the listing, and Julian Cohen with Douglas Elliman represented the seller.
therealdeal.com
Miami-Dade condo sale prices finish 2022 strong
Miami-Dade County’s luxury condo sales finished the year strong, reflecting the resiliency of the South Florida market despite broader economic headwinds. Top condo sales for December totaled $181.7 million, rebounding from November’s $143.4 million in sales. By comparison, October and September had $157.2 million in sales and $185.3 million in sales, respectively.
therealdeal.com
Aimco spinoff Air pays $251M for South Beach Southgate Towers
Air Communities beefed up its portfolio with the $250.5 million purchase of Southgate Towers in Miami Beach. Air, or Apartment Income Real Estate Investment Trust, paid $223.5 million for the pair of 14-story multifamily buildings at 910 West Avenue, and $26.9 million for the garage with ground-floor retail at 959 West Avenue, according to records. The Gumenick family’s Gumenick Properties sold both properties.
therealdeal.com
Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
Swire Properties wants to add one more supertall to its pipeline of projects in Miami. The real estate arm of the Hong Kong-based firm is proposing a two-tower development on Brickell Key, a man-made island that connects to Brickell, according to filings with the Federal Aviation Association. The buildings would rise on the waterfront site of the existing Mandarin Oriental hotel at 500 Brickell Key Avenue and the adjacent park.
therealdeal.com
CareRite pays $36M for pair of Broward nursing, rehab centers
CareRite Centers paid $35.6 million for two Broward County nursing and rehabilitation facilities, marking the firm’s continued investment in South Florida’s health care market. The firm bought Manor Pines at 1701 Northeast 26th Street in Wilton Manors, and Manor Oaks at 2121 East Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale,...
therealdeal.com
Mattress Giant founder sells Fort Lauderdale manse for $13M
Former mattress mogul Sam Katz sold his Fort Lauderdale estate across the street from the ocean for $12.6 million, nearly five years after he first listed the property. Katz sold the home at 1635 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard to Atlantic Paradise, a Florida entity managed by Kate and Brent Nelson, records show.
therealdeal.com
Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik score $242M construction loan for Aman Miami Beach
Billionaires Vlad Doronin and Len Blavatnik secured a $242.4 million construction loan from Bank OZK for the oceanfront Aman Miami Beach development, bringing the total financing to more than $277 million. Affiliates of Doronin’s OKO Group and Blavatnik’s Access Industries are partnering on the two-building luxury hotel and condo project,...
therealdeal.com
Up for vote this week: Aman Miami Beach, medical marijuana zoning in Miami
This week, the Miami City Commission is set to vote on a number of zoning ordinances, including one tied to medical marijuana dispensaries. And a Miami Beach board will review changes to the redevelopment of the historic Versailles property into the Aman Miami Beach. At Tuesday’s Miami Beach Historic Preservation...
Comments / 0