Fort Worth, TX

STANZ: Kalscheur leads No. 14 Iowa State to dominant win over Texas Tech

AMES — Gabe Kalscheur hasn’t forgotten Kansas City. Iowa State’s senior leader remembers what happened the last time his team went toe-to-toe with Texas Tech. He remembers the helplessness Iowa State experienced in that 72-41 loss in the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center last March.
AMES, IA
Iowa State up to No. 14 in latest AP Poll release

Following a 3-0 start to Big 12 play and a 12-2 start to the season, Iowa State men’s basketball has ascended to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. The Cyclones earned back-to-back road wins this week over Oklahoma and TCU and are one of six Big 12 programs that are either ranked or receiving votes.
AMES, IA
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard

Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
AMES, IA
CFTV: Otz, King and Osunniyi preview Texas Tech

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, plus senior forwards Tre King and Osun Osunniyi, look ahead to Tuesday’s game against Texas Tech and break down the program’s 3-0 start to Big 12 play right here courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator.
AMES, IA
Stephanie Soares to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

Iowa State women’s basketball announced Monday that post star Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against Oklahoma. “As a coach, there is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season,” head...
AMES, IA
WBB: Down Soares, Cyclones step up but fall short in first Big 12 loss

Iowa State got 27 points out of senior Ashley Joens and 20 more from junior Lexi Donarski. It nearly found a triple-double from Emily Ryan and Nyamer Diew played her best game of her Iowa State career. But the Cyclones lost 82-79, dropping their first Big 12 game of the...
AMES, IA
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
DES MOINES, IA

