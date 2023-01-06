ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllHuskers

Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires

Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff

The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Decision time set for Husker target from the portal

One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard

If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy