Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires
Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff
The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Facing off with Illinois, former Husker finds new home, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have their hands full with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. When Emmanuel Bandoumel takes the court against the Big Ten rival, there’s one player that he’s most excited to go head to head against. That player would be Illinois’ Terrence...
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman character on display once again
Before Malachi Coleman was a member of the Nebraska football team, Huskers fans were desperate to bring him into the fold. That desire was about the fact that the Lincoln East product is a heck of a football player, but also because he’s someone who is a high-character person.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
Comments / 1