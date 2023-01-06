Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
News Channel Nebraska
One vehicle rollover on industrial highway Monday morning
WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A crash took place Monday morning on Industrial Highway at about 10:00 a.m. According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred after 76-year-old Dean Mann, of Winside, lost control of his pickup truck. Officials said Mann was driving westbound about...
siouxlandnews.com
Car crashes into South Sioux City home Monday morning
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A car crashed into a South Sioux City home early on Monday morning. The two-car accident happened at a 4-way stop on 20th and B Street just before 8 a.m. A vehicle had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection when another vehicle also was going after they had come to a stop.
News Channel Nebraska
Guilty plea entered for Randolph man
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
News Channel Nebraska
Investigators obtain phone records in continued search for North Fork Area Transit GM
MADISON, Neb. -- Investigators are seeking phone records for a nearly nine-month period as they continue to search for the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Madison County Sheriff's Office sought a search warrant for 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart's cell...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman pleaded guilty for drugs
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman pleaded guilty in court for drug charges. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Kelsey Gray, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty in District Court. Officials said Gray was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and a speeding infraction. Her sentencing will take place...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Oakland man sentenced on theft charges
OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested outside probation office for third-offense DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman faces a possible felony charge after being arrested Tuesday. Norfolk Police were called to the Nebraska Probation Office Tuesday afternoon to investigate a possible impaired driver. A caller reported that Destiny J. Tumbs, 27, of Norfolk drove to the probation office on a...
norfolkneradio.com
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
klkntv.com
Deputy seriously injured after pursuit leads to fiery crash in a creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A suspect and a deputy both crashed their vehicles following a chase south of Prague Friday night. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 79 around 10 p.m. The driver then quickly turned onto Road N, and a pursuit began.
albionnewsonline.com
Ethan Larsen hired as next year’s Boone Central High School principal
Ethan Larsen will be the new Boone Central High School Principal for 2023-24. Boone Central School Board approved the contract with Larson Monday night to fill the position that will be vacated this summer when Jeff Schwartz moves from high school principal to superintendent of schools. Larsen joined the district...
norfolkneradio.com
More details released from crash near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - The names of those involved in a two vehicle crash Wednesday near Meadow Grove have been released. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident near the Highway 275 and 538th Road intersection involved an eastbound SUV. The driver, 80-year-old Robert Getzfred of Elgin, was transported by ambulance and the passenger, 78-year-old Carole Getzfred also of Elgin, was life flighted from the scene with serious injuries.
kscj.com
MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN NEBRASKA FEDERAL COURT. 23-YEAR-OLD TALIS DALE WAS SENTENCED TO SIX AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR. FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY IN MAY OF 2022, DALE INTENTIONALLY INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHED, NOT THROUGH THE CLOTHING, A 12-YEAR-OLD FEMALE.
