MEADOW GROVE - The names of those involved in a two vehicle crash Wednesday near Meadow Grove have been released. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident near the Highway 275 and 538th Road intersection involved an eastbound SUV. The driver, 80-year-old Robert Getzfred of Elgin, was transported by ambulance and the passenger, 78-year-old Carole Getzfred also of Elgin, was life flighted from the scene with serious injuries.

MEADOW GROVE, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO