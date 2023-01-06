ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 4

Related
CBS 58

Family sues Milwaukee police after a request to see bodycam footage of man's death denied

MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS 58 NEWS)-- The Milwaukee Police Department is at the forefront of two high profile cases in the city--two families demanding justice and transparency. The Wisconsin court of appeals ruled that bodycam footage related to a former Milwaukee police officer's deadly off-duty encounter with a friend back in 2020, should be made public. On Tuesday, another family filed a similar lawsuit, hoping for the same outcome.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union

MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police pursuit of reckless vehicle leads to 3 arrests in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An evening pursuit of a vehicle for reckless driving led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a firearm and suspected narcotics. The Milwaukee Police Department began their pursuit of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:21 p.m. It began at N. 49th and W. Chambers, ending when the fleeing vehicle struck a curb at S. 5th and W. Holt Ave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit near Hampton and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, Jan. 10. Authorities say the pursuit began just before 6 p.m. near N. 26th St. and W. Atkinson Avenue and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a median near Hampton and Teutonia and experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pursuit ends in crash near 50th and Clarke, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man is in custody following a reckless driving pursuit Monday, Jan. 9. The pursuit began near N. 44th St. and W. Hope Street and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a fence near N. 50th St. and W. Clarke Street. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy