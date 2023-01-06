Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
KDRV
Coquille Tribe issues more than $800,000 in community grants
BEND & JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon Native American tribe is sharing more than $800,000 in five Oregon counties. It says today more than $100,000 is going to Jackson County initiatives. The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund says it awarded $110,839 in grants to 16 organizations in Jackson County.
KDRV
ODF Southwest wants to fill about 130 job vacancies by 2023's fire season
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Forestry is looking for its next firefighters while always on the lookout for the next wildfire. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District says today it is hiring for entry-level and experienced firefighters, dispatching and detection specialist positions for the 2023 fire season.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/9 – New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point, Jacksonville Inn Closes Down Dining Services
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point. A Central Point animal hospital has opened a new state-of-the-art veterinary urgent care clinic...
KTVL
Jacksonville Inn restaurant closed after over 50 years in business
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville Inn restaurant was known as a staple for many Oregonians and even saw a few presidents during its long tenure, but ownership has decided to head in a new direction. “A lot of people work through college and I think every employee would agree, they...
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
KDRV
Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions
MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
KDRV
Chamber of Commerce in-person luncheon on economic changes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Each year the Chamber of Commerce hosts events with their sponsors U.S Bank and Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. This year, the U.S. Bank provided a PowerPoint presentation on economic changes in previous years. The luncheon took place at the Rogue Valley Country Club....
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
focushillsboro.com
Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project
Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
kezi.com
Douglas County man sent to federal prison for selling meth and illegal gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A Douglas County man will serve five years in federal prison for building and selling an illegal rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. According to authorities, court documents show that in January 2021...
Two Klamath Falls Methamphetamine Dealers Sentenced to Prison
On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill (52 years old) pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Jason Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for 66 months. Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initially arrested Jason Gaskill...
focushillsboro.com
5 Candidates Are Chosen For The Oregon Senate Seat By The Precinct Committee
Precinct Committee: On Saturday, members of the Republican precinct committee in Oregon Senate District One nominated five candidates to be considered for the seat that would become vacant on January 1 due to Dallas Heard’s decision to step down from his position. These names have now been sent to...
KDRV
Man who choked girlfriend unconscious gets sentenced to four years of prison time
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore-- On Friday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Thomas Martell pled guilty to charges of Strangulation Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, Assault in the Fourth Degree Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, and Tampering with a Witness. Mr. Martell, age 41, was sentenced to four years...
Comments / 0