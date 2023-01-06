Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Toyota Ruffles a Few Feathers, Takes a Seat at the NASCAR Cup Table in 2007
From a driver standpoint, Toyota pilots have won the NASCAR Cup championship three times since the company came into NASCAR. Perhaps the most dominating aspect of Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was in the Truck Series, as it has won the driver’s championship nine times. While Toyota has been...
kalkinemedia.com
Loeb takes Dakar Rally stage after Sainz caught speeding
Sebastien Loeb grabbed victory Sunday in the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally after Carlos Sainz was hit with a five-minute penalty. The victory lifted Loeb to fourth overall but he remains almost two hours behind rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah. The 48-year-old Frenchman won the stage by 2 minutes and...
racer.com
Loeb continues Dakar comeback charge with Stage 8 win
The Dakar Rally has reached its midway Rest Day following eight grueling stages through Saudi Arabia. Despite hostile weather conditions we’ve still had over 2,500 kilometers/ of racing against the clock and a truckload of dramatic stories along the way. BRX’s Sebastien Loeb won today’s eighth stage by 2m11s...
thecomeback.com
FIA president has blunt comments on Michael Andretti-Cadillac Formula 1 bid
For the last year, Michael Andretti and his Andretti Autosport team have been trying to enter a team in Formula 1. After bids to buy current teams Sauber and Haas failed, Andretti submitted an application for a new team named “Andretti Global” in the hopes of entering in 2024.
racer.com
McLaren IndyCar presence boosts F1 hopes for drivers - Rossi
Alexander Rossi believes McLaren’s presence in both IndyCar and Formula 1 will help drivers in the United States have a chance of racing in F1 due to increased awareness of their talents. Colton Herta tested for McLaren in 2022 (pictured above) while being linked with a move to AlphaTauri,...
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
racer.com
VIDEO: GTP 101: Acura ARX-06 tech tour
RACER’s new GTP 101 video series starts in alphabetical order with a tech tour of Acura’s ARX-06 prototype. Check back for more videos on the other GTP models and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
racer.com
The top 10 Trans Am moments of 2022
A new year is here! The start of the 2023 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season is less than two months away, and there are so many exciting moments to look forward to, with the series’ first visit to World Wide Technology Raceway, the TA class taking on the Brickyard, the inaugural Golden Gate Cup, and Thad Moffitt, grandson of Richard Petty, making his TA2 debut.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, January 11
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
2022 Race Industry Week interview: Tom Kristensen
Tom Kristensen, the most successful race driver in sports car history and the only person to win the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans nine times, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hosted by Laurence Foster of RACER.com.
racer.com
F1 rift growing as Ben Sulayem hits back at Andretti Cadillac reactions
A rift between Formula 1 and the FIA appears to be growing after the governing body’s president Mohammed Ben Sulayem hit out at what he believes to be “adverse reaction” to Andretti Cadillac’s desire to enter F1. Andretti Global and General Motors announced they would be...
racer.com
28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour
A total of 28 cars will enter the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next month with eight cars entered into the Pro class of the race that also serves as the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. In the Pro class, Mercedes-AMG will support four cars, BMW will...
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
racer.com
Arrow McLaren hires Murray for marketing and commercial role
Arrow McLaren has hired Mo Murray as its new VP of marketing and commercial activities. It’s a reunion of sorts for Ireland’s Murray who returns to work under the umbrella of McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. Prior to joining McLaren, Brown spent decades developing his Indiana-based Just Marketing...
racer.com
Ex-F1 racer Giovinazzi among Ferrari Hypercar drivers
Ferrari has confirmed their six-driver line-up for the 2023 debut season for Ferrri’s 499P Hypercar in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The No. 50 Ferrari 499P will be driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, the number 50, chosen to mark the years that have passed by since Ferrari last raced in the top class of the endurance world championship.
racer.com
Crone wins IMSA Diverse Driver Scholarship
Courtney Crone is the winner of IMSA’s Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for the 2023 season, the series announced on Tuesday. Crone, a 21-year-old from Corona, California will be racing in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge with Forty7 Motorsports in a Duqueine D08 LMP3. “This really is an honor,...
racer.com
F1 team opposition driven by greed – Andretti
Michael Andretti says opposition to the Andretti Cadillac project from other Formula 1 teams comes down to “greed”, but that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is encouraged by the program’s General Motors link. GM and Andretti announced its plans to partner on an F1 entry shortly after the...
Autoweek.com
10 Cars, 2 Boats, a Couple Motorcycles, and an Airplane from CES
Carmakers, motorcycle companies, autonomous shuttle hopefuls, and a surprising number of auto industry suppliers came to CES this year. They took up almost half the Las Vegas Convention Center, including all of the gigantor new West Hall, about half of the cavernous North Hall, and most of the land outside the Central Hall. That’s a lot of floor space covered as CES came roaring back from COVID-induced industry coughing of recent years.
Comments / 0