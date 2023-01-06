ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Star” The American Bulldog Takes Home AKC Best in Show

By Patrick Kuklinski
 4 days ago
Photo by Stephaniellen Photography (C) AKC

For some, dog shows are a thing of the past. While of course, many purebred dogs are still popular, there has been increased criticism of the strict upholding of some breed standards , which can actually lead to genetic health issues in some breeds (for example, hip dysplasia being prevalent in German Shepherds due to their sloped backs). But, nevertheless, for some the sport of dog shows is going just as strong as ever. The American Kennel Club’s yearly dog show is one of the most popular and highly esteemed worldwide. This year, the prize went home to an unexpected candidate.

Bulldog wins best in show, alarming some

The winner of the prestigious 2022 AKC National

Championship was Star, a brindle-and-white English Bulldog. For some, this is a celebration. The English Bulldog has never won the championship before — and some feel it’s harder for bully breeds to make it to the top in these competitions. But some find Star’s championship alarming. English Bulldogs suffer from a variety of genetic health issues. Many are contributed by the breed’s squat posture and short face, which are desirable in the breed. The breed was banned altogether in Norway not due to aggression, but due to the poor health of the breed being deemed as cruel.

A triumph for the underdog, or a mistake?

It’s important to note that, while English Bulldogs are controversial, experts on the breed have stated that Star is a healthy specimen and should be celebrated. Simultaneously, vets are urging potential pet parents not to support further breeding of English Bulldogs. While Star’s victory shouldn’t be diminished, and ca be viewed as a triumph for bully breeds, use caution when adopting. If you have your heart set on an English Bulldog, consider rescuing instead of purchasing a puppy from a breeder.

The post “Star” The American Bulldog Takes Home AKC Best in Show appeared first on DogTime .

