Stop me if you've heard this before -- Elon Musk tweeted something that has him and/or one of his companies in trouble with regulators. From CNN: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Monday that it is in contact with Tesla about Musk’s tweet in which he “agreed” that Tesla drivers should be allowed to disable the alert reminding them to keep their hands on the steering wheel while in “Full Self Driving” mode, which is a driver assist system in an early “beta” version that does not fully drive the car itself.

19 HOURS AGO