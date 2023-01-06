Read full article on original website
Related
Dealer Develops Home-Brew Fix for TikTok-Inspired Hyundai and Kia Thieves
Owners of older Hyundai and Kia models have had a rough go over the last few months. A TikTok video made them the targets of thefts and break-ins after it was discovered that the vehicles didn’t have electronic immobilizers. Some have sued, some are resorting to old-school measures like “The Club,” and others are looking to dealers for help. A dealer service director in St. Louis came up with an answer.
Return of the Rotary: Mazda Plans Dorito Range-Extender for EV
Fans of the mythical rotary engine, a powerplant spoken of in hushed tones by Mazda fans ever since the company killed it off about a decade ago, will have something to celebrate after the Brussels Motor Show later this week. Adding to its portfolio of electrification options, Mazda will be...
Used Car of the Day: 1985 Chrysler New Yorker
It's time to party like it's 1985. If you have $2,500 you're willing to part with and the time to spend on a project car. It has a 2.2-liter turbo mill and an automatic trans. It needs new tires, some brake work, and maybe a new alternator. It also has some rust on the rockers and the roof apparently needs to be painted.
Love Classic JDM Cars? Read This!
As you might know, our corporate parents and partners run a whole bunch of forums. One that might interest you if you like Japanese Domestic Cars (JDM) is Classic JDM forum. This is your one-stop shop for Supras, GT-Rs, 3000GTs, and more. Many of you grew up with these cars,...
QOTD: Why Are People Surprised That Tesla Is Facing More Competition?
Recently I got a bit annoyed with two New York Times columnists for seeming to be surprised that legacy automakers were pumping out EVs to compete with Tesla. Today, it's the Washington Post's turn to annoy me. In order to avoid being redundant, I won't do another op-ed. But in...
Elon Musk Tweet Leads to Investigation of Tesla
Stop me if you've heard this before -- Elon Musk tweeted something that has him and/or one of his companies in trouble with regulators. From CNN: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Monday that it is in contact with Tesla about Musk’s tweet in which he “agreed” that Tesla drivers should be allowed to disable the alert reminding them to keep their hands on the steering wheel while in “Full Self Driving” mode, which is a driver assist system in an early “beta” version that does not fully drive the car itself.
Porsche Announces Retro Racing-Inspired Wraps for the 911 Dakar
The Porsche 911 Dakar is set to join the ranks of ultra-cool but ultra-expensive and difficult-to-find models in the automaker’s vast catalog, but that hasn’t stopped it from offering upgrades for the car. To celebrate the car’s rally roots, Porsche announced a series of retro wraps inspired by the brand’s run in the East African Safari Rally and the Paris-Dakar Rally in the 1970s and 80s.
QOTD: Is It Time for Federal Intervention on AV Testing?
Earlier today I wrote about how Tesla seems to be pushing for fewer safety guards on its so-called "Full-Self Driving" system even as it opens the program up to more "beta testers" and even as accidents involving the system and Tesla's Autopilot pile up. What I didn't mention, probably because I suspect it's common knowledge among our readership, is that there aren't federal rules governing these sorts of beta tests on public roads.
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Review - Watts Going On
Permanent-magnetic drive motor (200hp, 266lb-ft) Single electric motor and gearset, front-wheel drive. 125 city / 104 highway / 115 combined (EPA Rating) 1.9 city / 2.3 highway / 2.1 combined. (NRCan Rating) Base Price. $32,695 US / $44,748 CAN. As Tested. $37,885 US / $52,042 CAN. Prices include $995 destination...
TTAC Throwback 1989 Lincoln Town Car
Lincoln’s famous tagline was “What a Luxury Car Should be,” and as the proud owner of a 1989 Town Car, this writer has no desire to quibble with their ad copy. Indeed, it’s one of the best cars ever to grace my driveway. The Townie was acquired as a direct trade for a Honda Magna 750 motorcycle; I know which of the two has given me greater pleasure, and it has four doors and four wheels. Besides, the bike would’ve probably killed me.
Chevrolet Drops Official Shots Of Corvette E-Ray
Chevrolet will unveil the hybrid, all-wheel drive Corvette E-Ray next week. January 17 is the date to keep in mind, and there's a teaser video. That video shows that the car has a wider stance, side intakes, quad exhaust tips, and a lower front fascia. Inside we see a button...
