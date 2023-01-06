ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s Son Shares Details on Her Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne:‘ This Is ‘Her Story’

By Daniel Kreps
 4 days ago
Ahead of the posthumous release of Anne Heche ’s memoir, the actress’ son posted on his mother’s dormant Instagram to thank fans for their support during his “healing journey,” as well as open up about the tome Call Me Anne .

“Never imagined I’d find myself responsible for mom’s IG account, but here we are,” Heche’s son Homer Heche Laffoon wrote in the first post on Anne’s account since her Aug. 2022 death .

“First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received – thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path.”

Homer continued, “This is my mom’s account so enough about me. I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself.”

In Sept. 2022, just a month after Heche’s death, it was revealed that her second memoir, Call Me Anne — the follow-up to her 2002 book Call Me Crazy — would publish in Jan. 2023.

“My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing,” Homer wrote Friday. “The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s own, as you would have wanted.”

“It is a memoir consisting of personal anecdotes of her rise to fame: how Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, her relationship with Ellen Degeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein, her history of childhood sexual abuse, her relationship with God, her journey to love herself, and more,” Simon and Schuster previously said of the book. “Part memoir and part self-acceptance workbook, Anne’s personal stories are interwoven with poems, prompts, and exercises that got Anne through tough times.”

Heche died Aug. 11, 2022, from injuries she sustained in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles a week earlier. Last month, the Los Angeles County Coroner announced that while Heche had a trace amount of cocaine in her system (and no alcohol), “There was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash.”

