Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season.

Now, he's cashing in.

Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 million annually, pending approval from the university's Board of Curators. Beamer made $2.75 million in 2022.

"Shane Beamer, who led @GamecockFB to an 8-win season including wins over Top-10 foes Tennessee and Clemson, is set to receive a huge raise," Low tweeted. "Sources tell ESPN he will go from $2.75 million to the $6.5 million range annually in average salary. Board meeting Friday to approve deal."

Had Beamer made $6.5 million in 2022, he would have been the nation's 14th-highest paid coach, at least among public universities.

Incredibly, he will now be one of 10 SEC coaches making at least $6 million in 2023. The only coaches in the league set to earn less are Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Tennessee's Josh Heupel, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and the newly-promoted Zach Arnet at Mississippi State.

This is the first head coaching job for the 45-year-old Beamer. His father, Frank Beamer, had a legendary, 29-year tenure as the head coach at Virginia Tech.

Beamer has led South Carolina to a 15-11 overall record and a pair of bowl appearances since taking over for the fired Will Muschamp prior to the 2021 season.

The Gamecocks went 8-5 this year, losing to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. They earned inclusion in the AP Top 25 for just the second time since 2014, Steve Spurrier's final season. The win over in-state rival Clemson was their first since 2013.

Comments / 16

Larry Leek
4d ago

If ANYONE deserves it, Coach Beamer does. Beamer Ball 🏈 is ALIVE & WELL in South Carolina….

Reply(4)
5
 

