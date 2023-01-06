Footage of Recent Avalanche in Telluride Is Scary Yet Beautiful

Never underestimate how powerful an avalanche can be.

While snow-covered mountains are beautiful and majestic, those who live near them always have to be wary of a potential avalanche. One should never underestimate the incredible, destructive power of an avalanche. In areas where snow is precariously piled on a slope, all it takes is a bit of loud noise to shift the snow and start a cascade.

Telluride, Colorado sits in a canyon in the middle of the San Juan Mountains. Colorado local @frenchieobsessed was in downtown Telluride when she captured a huge avalanche coming down a nearby peak.

Whoa. It may look misty and serene from a distance, but in reality, that's literal tons of snow cascading down hundreds of feet of rock. Even a moderate-sized avalanche like that one has enough impact force to potentially destroy small buildings and threaten the lives of anyone caught in its path! It may be beautiful, but it's pretty scary too.

Fortunately, this is an example of a controlled avalanche. That's right- some avalanches are started intentionally! Triggered by explosives on a secured path, the controlled avalanches reduce the precarious layers of snow from piling up too high and therefore reduce the likelihood of someone accidentally triggering an avalanche where it could actually be dangerous or destructive. These controlled avalanches are a yearly occurence in Telluride, and they help ensure that no one actually gets hurt by one on the mountains. So don't worry- no one was harmed in the making of this video!

The sight was almost sentimental for some Telluride locals. "This happens every year like clockwork. Beautiful and scary," remarked @nelliebarks. "I can hear the sound of the detonation in my memories," recalled @brookiee_cookiee. "Absolutely beautiful! Love Telluride," admired @dawn2dusk88.

Nature is a powerful, unpredictable thing, and people will go to incredible lengths to try and safely control it, even just a little. While the local government uses controlled blasts to maintain snow levels on the mountains near Telluride, this is a good reminder for those who takes winter hikes in places where they don't control the snow levels. Become well-versed on avalanche safety and be careful when exploring snowy slopes in winter- you never want to be caught in a snowslide that big!

