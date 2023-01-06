Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Man of Steel' and 9 More Iconic Movies That Turn 10 in 2023
It’s crazy to think it’s already been ten years since 2013, yet here we are in 2023. In terms of the cinematic landscape, streaming was yet to dominate households, only one Avengers movie had been released, young adult sci-fi and fantasy were at its peak, and animated films were killing it at the box office. From big-budget epics to original films from auteurs, 2013 had something for everyone and remains one of the strongest years in cinema to date.
Collider
Sneak Preview '23: 'Oppenheimer' and 9 Other Movies That Audiences are Looking Forward To in 2023
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, audiences and cinephiles are looking ahead to what the next twelve months of cinema have in store. The year ahead is filled with all kinds of movies. Long-awaited comic-book sequels, more scary installments in popular horror movie franchises, star-powered musicals, a new Martin Scorsese film, and plenty of other movies destined to fill cinema screens across the country over the next twelve months.
Collider
Best Action Movies of 2022, Based On Their Rotten Tomatoes Score
Action is one of the best genres to pick if you want to lose yourself in a movie. The point is that action films are thrilling and occasionally just what you need. The year 2022 has been enjoyable because studios have finished releasing films that had been delayed by the pandemic for up to two or three years. The action movie lineup for 2022 was particularly intriguing because it featured new iterations of many cherished properties from renowned directors.
Collider
'Gangs of New York's Opening Sequence Is Scorsese at His Finest
Often overlooked in Martin Scorsese's near flawless filmography is the 2002 period gangster flick, Gangs of New York, a picture of grittiness, grand set pieces, and a magnificent opening sequence that rivals that of any other movie. With an intriguing story set around gangsters in the older days of New York, and one of the most spectacular performances of Daniel Day-Lewis' career, it is a shame that it remains underappreciated as it is. It's violent, intriguing, and even repulsive at times, but the artistry of one of cinema's most revered individuals sews it together in true poetic fashion.
Golden Globes winners: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler take top honors
Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Steven Spielberg and other winners pose with their trophies at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Collider
This Week's '1923' Gave Us a Lot of Setup and a Surprise Fate
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of 1923.1923 ended its third episode with such a shock that left us spending the following week on the edge of our seats. Would that be the end of Harrison Ford in Taylor Sheridan's world, or would Jacob Dutton pull through and continue the Dutton family legacy? What the shout-out at the end of the episode did was made us think that we'd instantly find Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally back home at the Yellowstone ranch. Instead, we watched a lot of setup and only a few answers as to what the ending of Episode 3 meant.
Collider
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Director Teases New Trailer Coming Soon
Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed on Twitter that a new trailer for the highly anticipated DC sequel would be available by the end of this month. The movie is one of the few DC projects still on course for release since James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-head of DC Studios last October.
Actors are still being put under pressure to perform intimate scenes – I see it happen
Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting’s lawsuit against Paramount for child abuse in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet highlights the myriad complexities involved in filming intimate scenes. Thanks to modern legislation on child sexual abuse, 55 years on some of the issues raised in this case are no longer risks; but many dangers remain in the television and film sector today.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Film Series Puts Women Directors In The Spotlight
Jerry and Joan meet over booze at a party, and Jerry steals a kiss. Joan muses as to why she let him do that, but she’s just charmed enough by him to go out on a date with him the next day. He learns that she’s the heir to a business fortune. She learns that he’s a drunken journalist who yearns to be a playwright. Perhaps she can get him to stop his drinking and turn his life around. But at what cost to her?
Collider
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
Collider
Is 'The Pale Blue Eye' Based on a True Story?
Released on Netflix on January 6, The Pale Blue Eye has already gained a lot of traction and is currently the number one movie on the platform. Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, the film follows Detective Augustus Landor (Bale) and a young Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) as they pair up to solve a murder at West Point Academy. But are the events that take place in The Pale Blue Eye rooted in facts? Did Poe actually help a detective when he was a young cadet to solve a murder? Is this what inspired all the macabre work he would later publish? Unfortunately, these events for the most part, are completely fictitious.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Finds Tess and Ellie on the Outskirts of Boston
Horror fans are just five days away from The Last of Us premiering on HBO. The series looks to adapt the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name. Throughout the marketing campaign so far, fans have gotten various different glimpses of our favorite characters from the games in their new live-action form. This includes Ellie and Tess played by Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv respectively in the series. Now the latest image has the pair of survivors hiding behind a car from an unseen threat.
Collider
Andy Serkis Teases His ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Villain
There are times when we love a movie so much, we look forward to it someday being made into a series and vice versa. For fans of the much-loved British TV series, Luther, that dream is coming to realization with the upcoming release of the feature film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. However, with these types of projects, there is always the danger of casting the wrong person for key roles. Idris Elba returns to his role as the titular troubled detective, Luther. However, there was the question of who might be the focus of his ire, and that villain will be portrayed by Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, who has, in the lead-up to the feature’s release, teased his villainous character and how he views it.
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
Collider
’The Last King of Scotland’s Post-Assassination Scene Brilliantly Showcases Paranoia
Forest Whitaker delivered a performance of a lifetime as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, exemplified by a nerve-shaking post-assassination scene that is a glorious cinematic representation of madness and paranoia. With exemplary camerawork, Kevin Macdonald frames the reality of the country's brutal massacres through the eyes of Amin's fictional personal physician, Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy). In its entirety, the picture is a wonderful exercise of subjectivity in film, with its dizzying cuts and quickfire transitions taking the viewers into the power-hungry leader's own shoes as he revels in his insecurity.
Collider
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: Kang, MODOK, and a Multitude of Scott Langs
A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here, revealing new secrets about the highly-anticipated threequel. As expected, the trailer is focused on Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the new overarching villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And thanks to the new footage, we know why Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) decides to work with Kang. As if that wasn’t enough, Marvel Studios has also confirmed rumors, revealed the design of a fan-favorite villain, and even teased how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fits with the Multiverse theme of the MCU. So, it’s time to break down everything we learned from the new trailer.
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Overperforms at Opening Weekend Box Office With $30 Million
Everyone's new favorite doll M3GAN is slaying its debut as the Blumhouse and Universal feature danced its way to a $30 million opening weekend. It was released in 3,509 theaters total in North America. Prior to release, the horror flick was on a modest projected opening track of $17 million to $20 million in North America. Internationally, the film earned $14.8 million, bringing its global total up to $45 million so far.
Collider
'12 Angry Men' Sets 4K Ultra HD Release Date
The 4K format has become extremely popular in the physical media market over the last number of years. One of the exciting aspects of it has been seeing our favorite classic films restored for the stunning format. Now, thanks to Kino Lorber, the next classic film coming to 4K is 1957’s 12 Angry Men directed by Sidney Lumet. The famous boutique label announced that the new edition will be released on March 28, 2023.
Comments / 0