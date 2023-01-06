There are times when we love a movie so much, we look forward to it someday being made into a series and vice versa. For fans of the much-loved British TV series, Luther, that dream is coming to realization with the upcoming release of the feature film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. However, with these types of projects, there is always the danger of casting the wrong person for key roles. Idris Elba returns to his role as the titular troubled detective, Luther. However, there was the question of who might be the focus of his ire, and that villain will be portrayed by Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, who has, in the lead-up to the feature’s release, teased his villainous character and how he views it.

