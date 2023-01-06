Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location
The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
dailytrib.com
Llano County seeks new attorney for JLK event center trade
The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to terminate services with a law firm that had been hired to facilitate a trade deal between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. The action took place during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Commissioners now hope to find a real estate lawyer and title company to wade through the necessary paperwork to complete the deal, which has been in the works since July 2022.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
How Austin shoppers are saving money on groceries with an app
Plenty of people are struggling to feed their families as food costs remain at wallet-sapping levels.
teslarati.com
Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant
Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
dailytrib.com
Tickets on sale for CASA’s Boots & BBQ fundraiser Feb. 4
Tickets are on sale for CASA for the Highland Lakes Area‘s eighth annual Boots & BBQ fundraiser, which is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. Tickets are $125 each online. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, assists children placed...
KVUE
Flatbed truck crashed into Northeast Austin automotive business
A flatbed truck crashed into the SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in the early hours on Tuesday morning. The driver didn't rob the store, but left a mess.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
fox44news.com
Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
hellogeorgetown.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs Opening New Location in Georgetown, TX
January 10, 2023 – Jersey Mike’s is opening a new location in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 3303 Williams Drive, next to Wasabi, the new store is projected to be open by March, the company told Hello Georgetown. “Georgetown is a thriving community and we look forward to introducing...
CBS Austin
Off-duty firefighter extinguishes fire while attending church service in NW Austin
An off-duty Cedar Park firefighter was attending service at Hill Country Bible Church Sunday morning when a fire broke out. Video shot by CBS Austin showed smoke coming down from the lighting on the ceiling. The incident happened at 12124 North FM 620 around 11:43 a.m. ALSO | Motorcyclist critically...
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: A cold front is on its way to Central Texas
Warm weather is expected at the beginning of this week, followed by a cold front. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
mocomotive.com
Houston Flash Flood Advisory: Portion of southeast Texas counties under advisory
HOUSTON – A Flash Flood Advisory has been issued for a portion of southeast Texas. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Austin, Harris, Montgomery, Waller, and Washington County are under a Flash Flood Advisory until Jan. 7, 10:45 p.m. This means urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive…
KVUE
Former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody in court Monday
A former Williamson County sheriff is back in court Monday. Robert Chody is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of Javier Ambler.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
