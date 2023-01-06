ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Llano County seeks new attorney for JLK event center trade

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to terminate services with a law firm that had been hired to facilitate a trade deal between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. The action took place during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Commissioners now hope to find a real estate lawyer and title company to wade through the necessary paperwork to complete the deal, which has been in the works since July 2022.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Tickets on sale for CASA’s Boots & BBQ fundraiser Feb. 4

Tickets are on sale for CASA for the Highland Lakes Area‘s eighth annual Boots & BBQ fundraiser, which is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. Tickets are $125 each online. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, assists children placed...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN

Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
KILLEEN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs Opening New Location in Georgetown, TX

January 10, 2023 – Jersey Mike’s is opening a new location in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 3303 Williams Drive, next to Wasabi, the new store is projected to be open by March, the company told Hello Georgetown. “Georgetown is a thriving community and we look forward to introducing...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy