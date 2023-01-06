ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KTUL

Firefighters contain large building fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department responded to a large building fire near Admiral and Memorial Tuesday night. TFD says a vacant building caught fire causing the roof to collapse. The building was being used for storage and items inside the facility added to the growth of the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

The Bros. Houligan closes Cherry Street location after 36 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bros. Houligan on 15th Street has been a Tulsa staple for the last 36 years. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the closing of the "Houligan Corner" location. The final day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 14. A second location of the iconic restaurant...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma prepares to kick off 2023 cookie season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will kick off the 2023 cookie season on Jan. 21. Every box of cookies that is sold helps provide experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp. There are multiple ways to purchase cookies...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly snatching elderly women's purses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of preying on the elderly and snatching two women's purses. On Jan. 10, around 9 a.m., Officers responded to a Walmart near Admiral and Memorial for a purse snatching. TPD learned that the suspect, Matthew...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Vision Tulsa announces new Route 66 grant program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue led a news conference on Tuesday to announce a new addition to Vision Tulsa's promotions of Route 66. The Route 66 Special Event Matching Grant Program will be sponsored by the Route 66 Commission, and managed by the Tulsa Planning Office.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Skiatook police searching for missing 33-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Skiatook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. Andy Russell, 33, was last seen on Dec. 9, 2022, according to police. Russell is described as a white man, approximately five feet and eleven inches, and 165 pounds. SPD says he has brown...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for making threats against Saint Francis Hospital, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after threatening to "go postal" at Saint Francis Hospital last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police say they were called to Saint Francis on Wednesday for a man who was interfering with medical staff who were treating his mother.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Catoosa school leader demands solutions to property conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — CATOOSA, OKLA. (KTUL)— The Catoosa Public Schools district is raising safety and security concerns over a neighboring property. The property is located just east of the Walmart location on Robson Road in Catoosa, near the district's middle and high school. NewsChannel 8 visited the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Applications for Tulsa Public Board District 2 position available

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Applications to serve as a board member for Tulsa Public School Board District 2 are available to any eligible resident of District 2. District 2 board member Judith Barba Perez announced her resignation effected Jan. 31 from the school board. Perez is moving away from Tulsa and will no longer be able to serve on the board.
TULSA, OK

