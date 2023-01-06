Read full article on original website
Firefighters contain large building fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department responded to a large building fire near Admiral and Memorial Tuesday night. TFD says a vacant building caught fire causing the roof to collapse. The building was being used for storage and items inside the facility added to the growth of the...
The Bros. Houligan closes Cherry Street location after 36 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bros. Houligan on 15th Street has been a Tulsa staple for the last 36 years. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the closing of the "Houligan Corner" location. The final day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 14. A second location of the iconic restaurant...
Broken Arrow Fire Department to host citizen CPR training course
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Fire Department is hosting a citizen CPR class on Tuesday, Jan. 10. This hands-only CPR class will be held at the BAFD Training Center on East Omaha. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately two hours. The class will walk...
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma prepares to kick off 2023 cookie season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will kick off the 2023 cookie season on Jan. 21. Every box of cookies that is sold helps provide experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp. There are multiple ways to purchase cookies...
Man arrested after allegedly snatching elderly women's purses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of preying on the elderly and snatching two women's purses. On Jan. 10, around 9 a.m., Officers responded to a Walmart near Admiral and Memorial for a purse snatching. TPD learned that the suspect, Matthew...
Vision Tulsa announces new Route 66 grant program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue led a news conference on Tuesday to announce a new addition to Vision Tulsa's promotions of Route 66. The Route 66 Special Event Matching Grant Program will be sponsored by the Route 66 Commission, and managed by the Tulsa Planning Office.
Skiatook police searching for missing 33-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Skiatook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. Andy Russell, 33, was last seen on Dec. 9, 2022, according to police. Russell is described as a white man, approximately five feet and eleven inches, and 165 pounds. SPD says he has brown...
'Just completely blown away': McDonald's employee with autism helps customer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa McDonald's employee with autism is being called a hero due to her quick thinking on the job to help a teenage boy. "I clean tables and I mop floors and I bring food out," Shelby Fielding said. Fielding, 27, works at the McDonald's...
14-year-old Bartlesville student arrested after alleged threats made to middle school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department was notified of a threat made to the Central Middle School by a student on Tuesday. Officers pursued an investigation and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody this afternoon. The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a terroristic hoax.
University of Tulsa, Andolini's partner to create world's largest pizza party attempt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owner of Andolini's Worldwide and the University of Tulsa have partnered together to set a new world record for the world's largest pizza party. The attempt is set for 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Reynolds Center on TU's campus before the TU men's basketball game against Tulane.
Pavement rehabilitation project to begin on Broken Arrow Expressway near downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Both east and westbound lanes on the Broken Arrow Expressway will be reduced to two lanes between Lewis and Peoria Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation urges drivers to use extra caution throughout the work zone. ODOT...
Man arrested for making threats against Saint Francis Hospital, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after threatening to "go postal" at Saint Francis Hospital last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police say they were called to Saint Francis on Wednesday for a man who was interfering with medical staff who were treating his mother.
Tulsa flag ranks No. 1 in survey by North American Vexillological Association
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa has found itself on the highest-rated flags list that was published by the North American Vexillological Association. Tulsa's flag is one of two to receive an A+ rating. Vexillology is the study of flags and NAVA is an organization with over 1,000 flag enthusiasts...
Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, running from officers on bike, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after he stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in south Tulsa before fleeing from officers on a bike, police say. TPD says it responded to a convenience store near 71st and Riverside for an...
Catoosa school leader demands solutions to property conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — CATOOSA, OKLA. (KTUL)— The Catoosa Public Schools district is raising safety and security concerns over a neighboring property. The property is located just east of the Walmart location on Robson Road in Catoosa, near the district's middle and high school. NewsChannel 8 visited the...
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police. The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release. Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived,...
Applications for Tulsa Public Board District 2 position available
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Applications to serve as a board member for Tulsa Public School Board District 2 are available to any eligible resident of District 2. District 2 board member Judith Barba Perez announced her resignation effected Jan. 31 from the school board. Perez is moving away from Tulsa and will no longer be able to serve on the board.
