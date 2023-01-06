ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pymnts.com

France’s Market Regulator Aims to Speed Mandatory Licensing of Crypto Services

France’s market regulator wants to accelerate the mandatory licensing of cryptocurrency service providers. Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the head of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), said Monday (Jan. 9) at a conference that this change should be made before crypto-related European regulations come into effect, which is expected to happen in 2024, Bloomberg reported Monday.
CoinDesk

French Financial Regulator Supports Faster Mandatory Licensing for Crypto Firms

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. France’s financial markets authority (AMF) wants to force crypto companies to seek a license if they aren’t already registered in the country, its chair Marie-Anne Barbat Layani said on Monday. Barbat-Layani appeared...
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Nepal regulator orders ISPs to block crypto websites or face the law

Nepal’s telecommunications regulator has ordered the country’s internet service providers (ISPs) to block all cryptocurrency trading websites, threatening legal action against those that fail to comply. In a Jan. 8 notice, the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) ordered ISPs and email service providers to prevent access to “websites, apps...
cryptoslate.com

Nigerian central bank moves to regulate Stablecoins and ICOs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it would develop a regulatory framework to recognize stablecoins and initial coin offerings as an investment class. The central bank said in its “Payment System Vision 2025” report that private stablecoins have evolved to become a successful payment mechanism in the country, hence the need to regulate their operations.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
RadarOnline

Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Axios

makeuseof.com

What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
PYMNTS

As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady

As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto.com To Delist USDT in Canada Due To Regulatory Pressures

USDT is the world’s most important stablecoin, but not in Canada. Crypto.com had to delist the token to comply with regulations. On January 9, Crypto.com announced the delisting of USDT —the most important stablecoin in the crypto ecosystem— in Canada to comply with the country’s regulations.

