ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-Southern Cal official gets 6 months in college bribe case

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TYnp_0k64zC7400

BOSTON — (AP) — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a nationwide college admissions scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits was sentenced Friday to six months in prison.

Donna Heinel was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to two years of probation and was ordered to forfeit $160,000.

Her sentencing came just two days after ringleader Rick Singer was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, by far the longest sentence in the so-called Operation Varsity Blues scandal that has led to convictions or guilty pleas from more than 50 people, including Hollywood actors and wealthy businesspeople.

The scheme involved bribes, embellished athletic accomplishments and entrance exam cheating to get the often unqualified children from wealthy families into some of the nation's most prestigious universities.

Heinel, Southern California's former senior associate athletic director, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to a charge of honest services wire fraud.

“Heinel abused her position as the liaison between USC’s athletic coaches and the subcommittee on athletic admissions by misleading the committee into approving the admission of approximately two dozen Singer applicants as purported athletic recruits when, in reality, the coaches had not recruited them and some did not even play the sport they were purportedly being recruited to play," the prosecution wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

When the university started to catch on and surprised high school counselors raised red flags, she lied to cover her tracks, and continued the scheme, prosecutors said.

“She remains reluctant to accept responsibility for her actions," prosecutors wrote.

Defense lawyers asked that she be spared prison time.

“Her conduct, for which she takes full responsibility, is not representative of who she was or is today," they wrote to the court. “An outwardly strong and powerful woman with a fragile and insecure inner being, Dr. Heinel’s fall from grace is the product of her own decision-making. But it is also the product of the pressures put upon her by a dysfunctional university school system at USC, and the powerful men who inhabited her orbit.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?

California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that's depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

California faces budget deficit of $22.5B, governor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
DES MOINES, IA
WHIO Dayton

W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed...
LIBBY, MT
WHIO Dayton

Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Iowa's largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network."
DES MOINES, IA
WHIO Dayton

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

DOJ: Human trafficking on the rise; Do you know the signs?

Law enforcement and humanitarian agencies throughout the United States promoted human trafficking awareness this month. Local agencies, like Centerville Police, encouraged people to “know the signs and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.”. Knowing the signs has grown in importance over the years with cases of human trafficking on...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Flights delayed at Ohio airports due to FAA system outage

Flights are being delayed across the U.S on Wednesday, including at major airports in the state after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). So far, there have been thousands of delays within, into, or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. The...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Carmichael kicks off Globes, plunging straight into scandal

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee, as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour. Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WHIO Dayton

Two adults, 4-year-old child rescued after Tesla drives into pool

PASADENA, Calif. — Three people were rescued by good Samaritans after their vehicle drove into a California pool. The Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing the white tesla at the bottom of a pool. In the caption, the fire department said that the Tesla’s driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car through a wall and into a pool.
PASADENA, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy