Oxford, MS

247Sports

Keith Carter discusses rocky end to football season + moving ahead with Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter expects to sit down with head football coach Lane Kiffin in the coming days to discuss what went wrong toward the back end of the Rebels' season. Ole Miss lost three in a row and five of its last six games after starting the campaign 7-0 and reaching the top 10 in national polls. The Rebels finished with a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech and a final record of 8-5.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Top247 safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell names a top 12

Ole Miss has stayed in the running for one of the country's top 2024 safety prospects. Jordon Johnson-Rubell, a 5-10, 175-pounder out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., included the Rebels in a top 12 he released Tuesday night. Johnson-Rubell, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, is rated as the...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
southarkansassun.com

Man Kills 2 Children, Holds Another Hostage In Mississippi

Marquez Griffin was arrested after killing 2 children and holding another one hostage in Jonestown, Mississippi. Fortunately for the third child, authorities were able to talk Griffin into dropping his weapon. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after allegedly shooting two children to death and holding another one hostage in Jonestown,...
JONESTOWN, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS
247Sports

247Sports

