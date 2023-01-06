Read full article on original website
Daeshun Ruffin singled out for lack of confidence and not being in a good place
The Ole Miss men's basketball team is still trying to find things out at the point guard position, still evaluating all that can play the position. In postgame, head coach Kermit Davis mentioned his two freshman Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell when it came to the spot, then he highlighted his sophomore guard's recent struggles.
Second half collapse dooms Ole Miss hoops yet again in 82-73 loss to Auburn
Three days after their road loss to Mississippi State, Ole Miss’ second half issues carried on over to Tuesday. After hanging tough with Auburn for 20 minutes, the Tigers outscored Ole Miss 48-38 in the final 20 minutes and dropped to 0-4 in SEC play thanks to a 82-73 loss at home.
Keith Carter discusses rocky end to football season + moving ahead with Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter expects to sit down with head football coach Lane Kiffin in the coming days to discuss what went wrong toward the back end of the Rebels' season. Ole Miss lost three in a row and five of its last six games after starting the campaign 7-0 and reaching the top 10 in national polls. The Rebels finished with a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech and a final record of 8-5.
Top247 safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell names a top 12
Ole Miss has stayed in the running for one of the country's top 2024 safety prospects. Jordon Johnson-Rubell, a 5-10, 175-pounder out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., included the Rebels in a top 12 he released Tuesday night. Johnson-Rubell, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, is rated as the...
Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
Man Kills 2 Children, Holds Another Hostage In Mississippi
Marquez Griffin was arrested after killing 2 children and holding another one hostage in Jonestown, Mississippi. Fortunately for the third child, authorities were able to talk Griffin into dropping his weapon. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after allegedly shooting two children to death and holding another one hostage in Jonestown,...
PUFF PUFF PAUSE: Opening of MS medical marijuana dispensary delayed
HERNANDO, Miss. — Patients of North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary will have to wait a little while longer to get their medicine. Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando was supposed to open Monday, January 9, 2023. But, the dispensary posted to Facebook on January 6 telling patients that...
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
