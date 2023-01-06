CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO