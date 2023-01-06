ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eater

Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings

Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice

There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee. The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more. The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road. Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee. 
GURNEE, IL
WGN News

Man, 21, fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 8:10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL

