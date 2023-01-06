Read full article on original website
College Football Player Dies On Way To ClassOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the LoopJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Colorado will stop busing migrants in response to mayors of New York and ChicagoAbdul GhaniChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee. The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more. The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road. Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee.
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Chicago Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside South Loop Condo
'She didn’t deserve what happened to her.'
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
Rev. James Meeks delivers last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church after 38 years
Now, after 38 years at the helm, Pastor Meeks delivered his last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church.
Man, 21, fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 8:10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
blockclubchicago.org
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
Puppy Dropped Off At Shelter As Unwanted Christmas Gift Finds Forever Home — But Pets Should Not Be Gifts, Rescuers Say
RIVER NORTH — A Chicago shelter has already had to find a new home for a puppy that was surrendered after being given as a “present” to a family. Now, animal rescuers are reminding people: Animals are not holiday gifts. A viral TikTok highlights the problem: A...
chicagocrusader.com
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
