Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Kiefer Sutherland Talks TV’s Evolution via Streaming: ‘We’re Not as Restricted’
Kiefer Sutherland, the two-time Emmy-winning “24” star, said new projects like his upcoming “Rabbit Hole” from Paramount+ showcase television’s evolution via streaming, allowing for more room to play with mature content. “The real difference for me on a show like ‘Rabbit Hole’ compared to the...
Adam Rich, Child Actor on ‘Eight Is Enough,’ Dies at 54
The young star of the 1970s and '80s was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show
Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
‘Aftersun’ Director Charlotte Wells on the Poignant Journey of Making Her Semi-Autobiographical Debut Film
TheWrap magazine: "The film comes together for people at completely different points," says the filmmaker
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s ‘Night Swim’ Dated for January 2024
Universal has slated the original horror film starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon for theatrical release
9 Best Golden Globes Moments: Michelle Yeoh Refuses to Be Played Off, Jennifer Coolidge Makes Mike White Cry
The telecast kicked off with a shockingly frank monologue from host Jerrod Carmichael
Paul Mescal to Replace Blake Jenner in ‘Merrily We Roll Along’
Richard Linklater is directing thefeature film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical
Golden Globes 2023: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ Win Big (Complete Winners List)
The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association's awards gala returned
‘Mayfair Witches’ Review: AMC Series Puts a Gothic, Sexy Twist on Anne Rice’s Books
Alexandra Daddario leads the latest AMC adaptation of Rice's novels, this time focused on witches
Yes, Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Went There in His Opening Monologue: ‘I’m Here Because I’m Black’
"I won't say they were racist, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died," said the comedian in a somber, Jerrod-style monologue that opened the NBC telecast
Adam Driver, Francis Ford Coppola Deny Reports of Chaos on ‘Megalopolis’ Set: ‘All Good Here!’
Director Francis Ford Coppola and star Adam Driver responded to a report that the set of “Megalopolis” has “descended into chaos,” each issuing strongly worded statements to refute that characterization. “I love my cast, I love what I’m getting each day, I am on schedule and...
‘School Spirits’ Trailer Drums Up a Support Group for the Afterlife in First Look at Paramount+ Series (Video)
The show follows Maddie, who is searching for answers about her mysterious disappearance
Why ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford Wanted His Hero to ‘Feel Fear for the First Time’
TheWrap magazine: Introducing a giant evil wolf snapped the swashbuckling kitty "out of his arrogance," Crawford says
‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Gets New Images and Premiere Date at Paramount+ (Photos)
Billed as a "deep-dive reimagining" of the 1987 classic, the project stars Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley on Jamie’s Shocking Showdown With Beth: ‘If It Hurts, Fine, We’ll Get Over It’
And where does Jamie go from here?
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Top Cinema Audio Society Nominees
The CAS also recognized "Turning Red," "Moonage Daydream" and "Stranger Things" for the 59th annual awards
James Wan, Jason Blum Talk ‘M3GAN’ Success and What It Means for a Potential Studio Merger
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse continue talks to join forces as their horror film opens to $30.4 million at the box office
‘Koala Man’ Showrunners Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez Ink Overall Deal With 20th TV Animation and ABC Signature
The pair's new adult animated comedy debuts Monday on Hulu
Kevin Kline to Lead New MGM+ Series ‘American Classic’
Formerly known as Epix, the premium channel and streamer announced a development slate that also includes a docuseries on the rise of disco
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0