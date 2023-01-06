Read full article on original website
Second half collapse dooms Ole Miss hoops yet again in 82-73 loss to Auburn
Three days after their road loss to Mississippi State, Ole Miss’ second half issues carried on over to Tuesday. After hanging tough with Auburn for 20 minutes, the Tigers outscored Ole Miss 48-38 in the final 20 minutes and dropped to 0-4 in SEC play thanks to a 82-73 loss at home.
Daeshun Ruffin singled out for lack of confidence and not being in a good place
The Ole Miss men's basketball team is still trying to find things out at the point guard position, still evaluating all that can play the position. In postgame, head coach Kermit Davis mentioned his two freshman Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell when it came to the spot, then he highlighted his sophomore guard's recent struggles.
Keith Carter discusses rocky end to football season + moving ahead with Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter expects to sit down with head football coach Lane Kiffin in the coming days to discuss what went wrong toward the back end of the Rebels' season. Ole Miss lost three in a row and five of its last six games after starting the campaign 7-0 and reaching the top 10 in national polls. The Rebels finished with a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech and a final record of 8-5.
