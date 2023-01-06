ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Keith Carter discusses rocky end to football season + moving ahead with Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter expects to sit down with head football coach Lane Kiffin in the coming days to discuss what went wrong toward the back end of the Rebels' season. Ole Miss lost three in a row and five of its last six games after starting the campaign 7-0 and reaching the top 10 in national polls. The Rebels finished with a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech and a final record of 8-5.
247Sports

247Sports

