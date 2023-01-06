Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
New York Governor Hochul Gave Here State of the State Address But Didn't Mention MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD. Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, […]
Police: Armed robbery reported at Westchester post office
Police say no injuries were reported, and that multiple police agencies were called in to help with the investigation.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing
An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
Services set for former Rockland County doctor murdered in the Bronx
Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, who was an emergency pediatric physician at Montefiore Nyack years ago, was found dead with stab wounds in Marcus Garvey Park on Dec. 23.
New Charges For Teens Who Stabbed 16-Year-Old At School In Yonkers: Police
Two teens who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old student at a school in Westchester County have been handed new murder charges, police said. After attacking the victim at Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. on Friday, Jan. 6, two 17-years-olds have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Yonkers Police.
SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed
An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said. Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.
Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside an apartment in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday night. At around 10:22 pm, officers from the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct invested a shots-fired 911 call in front of the apartment building at 37 New Lots Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 50-year-old male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest,” the NYPD said in a statement. EMS crews transported the man, who was later identified as Reginald Thawney, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead The post Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx
BRONX - The only thing louder than a place called Noise in the Bronx is the suspected gunman’s clothing. Cops say a man wearing very distinctive clothing threatened a vape store employee with a gun during a budding dispute inside the vape store.
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying the Family of a Woman Located in the Castle Hill Area
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the family of a woman who was located in the Castle Hill area. An NYPD spokesperson said, “On Monday, Jan. 9, at 11.05 a.m., an unidentified female was discovered in the vicinity of Castle Hill Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway.” Police said the woman identified herself as Qandigula Yousafvia and appears to be in her ’70s.
Man, 27, dies days after being stabbed during dispute over $10 in Brooklyn
Police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man who died days after he was in an argument on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.
Man charged in double stabbing inside Bronx apartment building; 1 dead
Investigators believe Jose Ortiz, 65, got into a dispute with a woman around 9 p.m. Friday and stabbed her in the building on 1212 University Avenue in Highbridge.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
rocklandreport.com
GoFundMe Created for Mother and Daughter who Passed Away in New Years Car Accident
Sad Update: A Mother and her Daughter Identified as the Two Individuals who Passed Away in Haverstraw Accident, GoFundMe Created. On the early hours of New Year’s Day our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez. If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year. That day, God decided he needed both of them home. They both leave behind a very united and loving family. There are no words to describe what we feel at this moment. We were not prepared for this devastation. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover their funeral costs.
Burglary spree in Brooklyn has residents on high alert
The break-ins began early Thursday morning, and the thieves hit several stops. Police are working hard to track them down.
