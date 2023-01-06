ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing

An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed

An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said. Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
Shore News Network

Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside an apartment in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday night. At around 10:22 pm, officers from the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct invested a shots-fired 911 call in front of the apartment building at 37 New Lots Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 50-year-old male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest,” the NYPD said in a statement. EMS crews transported the man, who was later identified as Reginald Thawney, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead The post Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying the Family of a Woman Located in the Castle Hill Area

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the family of a woman who was located in the Castle Hill area. An NYPD spokesperson said, “On Monday, Jan. 9, at 11.05 a.m., an unidentified female was discovered in the vicinity of Castle Hill Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway.” Police said the woman identified herself as Qandigula Yousafvia and appears to be in her ’70s.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklandreport.com

GoFundMe Created for Mother and Daughter who Passed Away in New Years Car Accident

Sad Update: A Mother and her Daughter Identified as the Two Individuals who Passed Away in Haverstraw Accident, GoFundMe Created. On the early hours of New Year’s Day our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez. If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year. That day, God decided he needed both of them home. They both leave behind a very united and loving family. There are no words to describe what we feel at this moment. We were not prepared for this devastation. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover their funeral costs.
HAVERSTRAW, NY

