Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
People left 'crying their eyes out' after watching new season of Netflix show
Viewers are balling their eyes out after watching a new season of an emotional Netflix show. Season two of Firefly Lane has dropped on the platform and people are 'ugly crying' after binge-watching all nine episodes. Check the trailer out below - warning - you might need a tissue box...
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
True crime fans left shocked by 'brilliant and horrifying' new Netflix series
True crime fans have been gripped by Netflix’s latest offering, with one viewer saying branding it ‘horrifying’ ‘sad’ and ‘powerful’. The new three part-series was released last month and has proved to be a hit with fans of true-crime. You can see the trailer here:
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today
Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
Blake Lively turns wardrobe mishap into pregnancy fashion hack
Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a wardrobe malfunction that she switched into a pregnancy fashion hack.
What Happened to Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat? Explaining the Allegations
Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is attempting to clear the air after he was hit with a series of allegations on Jan. 5. Now, many want to know what happened to the streamer as well as how he's responded to it. Thus far, Cenat has not faced any official consequences, but he did host a stream of his own in which he attempted to explain what had happened from his perspective.
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Who Killed Agent Nazan Abbasi in Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope'? Niousha Noor Teases Major Clue (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This story contains major spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Netflix's latest drama series Kaleidoscope follows a crew of thieves as they attempt to crack the world's more secure vault in New York City and steal billions of dollars in unsecured bonds. But, can this masterful group truly trust one another?
Manish Dayal’s Wife and Kids Enjoy Anonymity Despite His Being a Giant Star
Actor and director Manish Dayal has appeared on a ton of iconic TV shows and in a smattering of movies you’ve definitely seen. From The Resident, to Netflix’s Holidate, to, yes, 90210, Manish’s star is on the rise. Article continues below advertisement. And yet, the South Carolina...
Wednesday's Catherine Zeta-Jones And Co-Stars React To Season 2 Renewal, And Netflix's Song Choice For The Announcement Earns Two Snaps
Wednesday's cast, including Catherin Zeta-Jones, reacted to the news about Season 2 of the Netflix megahit.
Opinion: 17 Ways to Recognize a False Twin Flame
You can spend your life looking for soulmate and twin flame relationships. It seems like epic love is out there … for everyone else. But do you know the difference between a soulmate relationship and a twin flame connection?
startattle.com
Sick (2023 movie) Horror, Peacock, trailer, release date
Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. Startattle.com – Sick 2023. September 11, 2022 : Canada (Toronto International Film Festival) September 17, 2022 : Germany (Oldenburg International Film Festival) September 24, 2022...
‘Vikings’ Star Travis Fimmel Has ‘No Idea’ Why He Became an Actor: ‘To Be Honest, It’s Not My Thing’
Former 'Vikings' star Travis Fimmel revealed he has "no idea" why he became an actor since he hates being the center of attention in real life.
Amusement Park Employee Leaves Toddler Alone on Ride, Mom Blasts Company in Viral TikTok
A mom put a themed attraction employee on blast after the worker left their child, who appears to be a toddler, alone on an active ride while they stepped outside. The attraction was a part of the Jurassic Quest traveling show, which features a series of animatronic dinosaurs in event centers around the country.
Refinery29
Your Communication Style, Based On Your Sign
The way you talk and listen is one of the first things new people notice — and as much as your rising sign affects that, you actually have your Mercury sign to thank for your gift of gab or receptive listening skills. In the same way that Venus, the...
Hypebae
Ariana Grande’s Shoulder Length Chocolate Brown Fringe Is a Love Song to 2023
We know that the classic ponytail in many forms and variations will always be Ariana Grande‘s go-to hairstyle. But, when there’s a chance for us to see her sporting a different look, we’ll stan to the fullest extent — which is precisely what was done when we peeped her with a chic beehived shoulder-length fringe.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
30K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0