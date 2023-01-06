Read full article on original website
2news.com
Former Governor Sisolak Named Political Fellow for University of Chicago
Former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has been named a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The announcement was made on Wednesday, for the institute's 2023 winter-spring session. "Each quarter, the Pritzker Fellows Program welcomes a cohort of domestic and international practitioners – elected officials, journalists, activists, policymakers,...
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
knpr
Ex-Clark County election official reflects on nearly 10 years on the job
Nearly 2 million people in Nevada are registered voters, and each of Nevada 16 counties has registrars whose job is to ensure those voters cast ballots efficiently and accurately. Most of them in some way or another has faced a scrum of voters who believe that the 2020 election was...
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
2news.com
Transportation Board Approves Tracy Larkin-Thomason as Director of NDOT
Today, the state Transportation Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Tracy Larkin-Thomason as the Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Larkin-Thomason will officially assume her new role as director on Jan. 17, 2023. Larkin-Thomason most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Program Development for...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
2news.com
USDA Seeks Applications to Support Rural Entrepreneurs and Create Jobs in Rural Nevada
USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced USDA is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs for people in rural Nevada. “We are pleased to accept applications once again for our RBDG program,” Ingvoldstad said. “Economic development happens at multiple levels of community investment. This program is designed to support projects that act as catalysts for job creation and industry expansion. We encourage interested and eligible applicants to contact us early so we can waste no time in building up the economies of rural Nevada.”
Lombardo's first executive orders rescind Sisolak's COVID-19 mandates, address state workforce vacancies
(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed his first two executive orders this week, he announced in a tweet Friday. The first order repeals all COVID-19 mandates from the Sisolak administration, and the second directs state leadership to address workforce vacancies and resume in-person office operations by July 1.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for January 10
More wintry weather is in the forecast. Due to the State of Emergency declared by Lyon County in anticipation of the severe weather and potential flooding from the current and anticipated storm system affecting our area, all Lyon County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office
Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
2news.com
Transportation Projects Announced During Board Meeting Will Support 413 Jobs
State transportation contracts announced during Monday's Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
KOLO TV Reno
New law aims at teen tobacco use
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is one of the most troubling public health challenges. In spite of laws prohibiting the sales of tobacco products to minors, underage use of these products continues to rise. A new state law was written to address that problem. The public health impacts have long...
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
963kklz.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
