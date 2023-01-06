ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend

On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Top247 Linebacker Returning to Notre Dame in the Coming Days

NOTRE DAME, IN
Arkansas lands major transfer commitment from Isaac TeSlaa

Arkansas gained a major transfer commitment on Tuesday when Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa announced his decision to join the Razorbacks. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, visited the Hogs last week during the NCAA’s five-day visit window for transfers who plan to enroll at their next institution later this month. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Nebraska, Miami, Houston, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Colorado, Arizona, Purdue and others.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WWMTCw

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
PLAINWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
