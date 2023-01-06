Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 10 cents to $73.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 12 cents to $78.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 3 cents to $2.24 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $3 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $29.10 to $1,869.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 56 cents to $23.98 an ounce and March copper rose 9 cents to $3.91 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.03 Japanese yen from 133.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0645 from $1.0529.