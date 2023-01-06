ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Report: 'Unclear' whether Pennsylvania's rural tax credit program creates jobs

By Anthony Hennen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09K0WU_0k64w83i00
A farmer uses a combine harvester to harvest the grain crop June 14, 2020, in rural Berks County, Pennsylvania. Amy Lutz / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers have approved a variety of tax credits in an effort to boost economic growth in the commonwealth. Evidence of that growth, however, can be hard to find.

For one program aimed at rural Pennsylvania, a state agency has recommended a pause until more data can show that the tax credits have actually created jobs.

The Independent Fiscal Office released its evaluation of the Rural Jobs and Investment Tax Credit, arguing funds through the program should not be approved until the program has more data to judge the tax credit’s economic impact.

“Additional funds should not be allocated until the impact of the initial $30 million in tax credits can be fully assessed,” the report noted. Furthermore, the IFO noted the program “would be more effective as a loan program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development,” instead of its current structure.

The DCED approved the tax credit program to invest $50 million through four rural growth funds. Those funds then invest in rural businesses.

Since approval in 2021, three funds have invested $7.3 million in four businesses in Adams, Berks, Luzerne and Mercer counties, which have created or retained 106 jobs.

Without more tax credits sent out, and more data on what happens to the money, the IFO was reluctant to give a final judgment.

“Because the RJITC is still in the early stages of the program, the IFO does not have sufficient data to compute an economic impact or return on investment,” the report noted. “Based on the limited data available, it is unclear how many rural businesses will be supported, or the number of jobs created or retained as a result of the program.”

However, the results of other tax credit programs have not been promising.

“Evaluations of similar programs in other states find concerns regarding program effectiveness and efficiency,” the IFO noted.

In its review, the IFO listed a number of evaluations in other states. A 2009 audit of a Washington, D.C. program concluded that it “failed to achieve the desired impact due to poor government management of an inefficient and expensive program.”

A New York program that sent out $325 million to 184 businesses found a net increase of only 188 jobs, with 61 businesses not reporting employee data at all. And a 2017 analysis of an Alabama program noted it “provides little or no fiscal return to the state.”

When those program reviews did find evidence of economic growth, it was a blinkered view. A 2020 review of a Georgia rural tax credit program noted a positive economic impact “provided the new/retained jobs were maintained for 10 years.” However, “The analysis did not consider any alternative use of state funds (i.e., the benefits if tax credit monies had been used for a different purpose).”

Those complications informed the IFO’s cautious review.

“Pennsylvania should thoroughly evaluate the impact of the existing program before additional funds are appropriated, particularly because this program provides significant benefits to rural growth funds and it is unclear how much of that benefit remains in the state,” the report noted.

The rural tax credit program isn’t the only one in Pennsylvania that may not have an economic payoff, either.

Tax credits for the film industry, as The Center Square previously reported, has found bipartisan support but critics note the economic activity created doesn’t surpass the funds spent in the first place.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's manufacturing tax credit not driving job growth

(The Center Square) — A small tax credit to encourage manufacturing job growth hasn’t done much with the money Pennsylvania taxpayers have given. The latest state review of the program doesn’t bode well for a future expansion, either. Instead of creating new jobs, the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit flows to companies whose job numbers wouldn’t change if the credit disappeared. The Independent Fiscal Office’s analysis found that “the current tax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania home construction down 60% from 2004 peak

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to build more housing in both its cities and rural towns, according to a new report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Since the peak of rural and urban housing development in 2004, approved housing permits have plummeted. Rural Pennsylvania had 6,555 housing permits authorized per 100,000 residents in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Those figures mean a 60%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Legislative study committee endorses pilot mileage tax program

(The Center Square) — The Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has endorsed the Georgia Department of Transportation’s pilot program taxing motorists based on vehicle miles traveled. Charging a mileage tax would recoup what state leaders see as a potential loss in revenue via the gas tax. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, suspended the gas tax to help Georgians counter rising inflation. So far, the state hasn’t seen...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Survey: Road infrastructure, K-12 improvements most important to West Virginians

(The Center Square) – West Virginia residents believe improving road infrastructure and the K-12 education system should be top priorities, according to a new survey from the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy. Residents are not very confident, however, the state will have adequate job opportunities during the next 15 years. The public survey was aimed at looking at the attitudes and preferences of West Virginia residents. ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Texas sales tax revenue nearly $4 billion in December, a 10.5% increase

(The Center Square) – State sales tax revenue was $3.93 billion in December, a 10.5% increase from December 2021, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. As the rate of consumer price inflation increased by 7.7% for the last three months ending in December 2022, total sales tax revenue in Texas increased by 11.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Hegar’s announcement came after Texas saw the largest GDP growth of...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending

(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28

(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Report: Connecticut legal aid saved state millions

(The Center Square) — Connecticut saved taxpayers millions of dollars through a pandemic-related program that provided legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction, according to a new report. The report on the state's right-to-counsel program, prepared by the independent consulting firm Stout, found that by preventing evictions or helping...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Hochul pitches natural gas ban, cap-and-trade program

(The Center Square) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is pledging to make New York the first state to ban natural gas heating and appliances in new buildings as part of a broader effort to blunt rising energy costs. Hochul used her state-of-the-state address Tuesday to highlight the new proposal, which would prohibit the use of fossil fuels by 2025 for smaller buildings, and 2028 for larger structures. Under the plan, New York would also ban the sale of any new fossil-fuel heating systems beginning in 2030,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Book counters claims for environmental/ethical sustainability of electric vehicle

(The Center Square) – On Monday, Whitmer touted a CNBC report naming Michigan a state poised to “dominate” EV battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. However, a new book explores human rights violations of mining cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where 75% of the supply of cobalt is mined, to make lithium-ion batteries and EVs. Michigan taxpayers have spent more than $2 billion subsidizing electric vehicle...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Noem proposes increase in family leave for state workers

(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing expanding the state's family leave from eight weeks to 12 weeks and paying employees 100% of their salary instead of the current 60%. The leave would include new parents, employees with sick children, spouses or parents, and anyone called to active...
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmaker proposes graduated state income tax

(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually. State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response to GOP colleagues who challenged Democrats to come up with an alternative plan. She fears the state may face financial issues like those Kansas faced a few years ago after lawmakers there worked to cut taxes. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Iowa to allocate $5 million in federal funding for refugees

(The Center Square) – Iowa ethnic, community or faith-based organizations that support refugees’ economic self-sufficiency and community integration may qualify for a portion of $5 million in federal funding. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced last week a request for proposal for wraparound services to help refugees in Iowa settle and economically succeed in their new communities. Eligible services include community integration, English proficiency, digital literacy, banking and financial planning, health and wellness, the department said in a news release. ...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana graduation rate sees small decrease

(The Center Square) – Almost 87% of Indiana’s class of 2022 earned a high school degree, according to new state Department of Education’s graduation rates. The graduation rate saw a decrease of less than one-tenth of a percentage point from last year. The rate dropped to 86.61% in 2022 from 86.69% in 2021. The Indiana rate outperformed the national rate by 1.5% in 2022 and 0.94% in 2021. “Graduating high...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Missouri Chamber announces public safety as a 2023 legislative priority

(The Center Square) – Missouri’s crime rate is affecting the state’s economic competitiveness and public safety must be a legislative priority, according to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A poll conducted by the Chamber found 60% of businesses identified public safety and crime as a growing concern and 24% stated it was their top concern. “To see public safety as a top 10 concern of our business community...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy