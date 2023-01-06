ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5g4n_0k64w5PX00

Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. It also announced a board shakeup.

Shares surged more than 22%.

McMahon retired as WWE’s chairman and CEO in July. He had stepped down temporarily from the posts a month earlier. The Wall Street Journal reported over the summer that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

The Stamford, Connecticut, company said Friday that it would be looking at “all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”

There have been rumors that WWE may be interested in selling the organization to another entertainment company.

McMahon appeared to address that possibility in a letter to the board, dated Dec. 20, but published Friday.

“I believe WWE has a unique opportunity during this critical juncture to maximize value for its shareholders and all other stakeholders,” McMahon wrote. “Specifically, given the rapidly evolving media landscape in which more and more companies are seeking to own the intellectual property offered on their streaming platforms – I firmly believe that the best thing to do for all of WWE’s shareholders and other stakeholders is to undertake a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.”

The company said in early November that an investigation of a special committee formed to look into the misconduct allegations was completed and that the committee was disbanded.

The company on Friday did not immediately return requests from The Associated Press seeking details about the findings of that committee. It did say at the time that the company was implementing some of the suggestions of the committee.

McMahon’s return coincides with the airing of some of WWE’s biggest premium live events of the year. The Royal Rumble takes place this month in Texas, while Wrestlemania, a two-day event, begins in April.

McMahon said in a prepared statement that he doesn’t intend for his return to have any impact on the roles, duties or responsibilities of WWE’s existing management team. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, serves as co-CEO, along with Nick Khan. McMahon’s son-in-law, Paul Levesque, who wrestled under the name Triple H, serves as chief content officer.

McMahon controlled a majority of company shares even after his retirement, giving him the power to engineer a board shakeup upon his return. Three board members, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler, were ousted to make room for McMahon and two other board members, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.

Vince McMahon has been among the most recognizable faces at WWE for decades.

When he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at small venues and appeared on local cable channels.

WWE matches are now held in professional sports stadiums and the company has a sizeable overseas following.

The organization underwent a seismic transformation under McMahon with events like WrestleMania, a premium live production that draws millions of fervent viewers.

Revenue in 2021 exceeded $1 billion for the first time and the company has television deals with Fox and NBCUniversal. It announced a multi-year expansion of its original programming partnership with A&E in May 2022.

WWE stars have become crossover sensations, including Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested

Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
ROSEVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio rejected 759 license plates in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio rejected over 700 custom license plate applications in 2022 for offensive, sexual and occasionally humorous messages that car owners wanted. NBC4 received an internal list of the custom license plate requests from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles via a public records request. The state also launched a redesign of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule

While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia lawmaker, West Liberty football player, convicted in Jan 6 breach, is running for House of Representatives

Today, on the second anniversary on the January 6th breach at the US Capitol, former  West Virginia delegate, Derrick Evans announced his official bid for the United States House of Representatives. Evans sets up a possible primary showdown with incumbent Rep. Carol Miller. The Republican lawmaker has not said if she plans to run for […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy