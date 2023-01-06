ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Republicans failed to elect House speaker in 13 votes this week. What do Indiana reps think?

By Jenny Porter Tilley, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIDoY_0k64uuyP00

As of Friday evening, the U.S. House of Representatives had tried and failed to elect a speaker 13 times in one week.

Kevin McCarthy, R.-Calif., failed to secure the 218 votes needed for a majority. Since voting began Tuesday afternoon, however, more Republicans have come to his side.

Throughout the week, Indiana representatives in Washington expressed their frustration and eagerness to begin working to serve Hoosiers. Here's a look at what they had to say on Twitter.

Live updates: McCarthy gains momentum with new votes, appears to fall short in speaker bid

Victoria Spartz: 'Stalemate is not an option'

On Twitter this week, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-District 5, shared a statement saying members of Congress have a "constitutional duty to elect the speaker of the house, but we have to deliberate further as a Republican conference until we have enough votes to stop wasting everyone's time.'

In several of the speaker votes this week, Spartz voted "present."

McCarthy standoff: A visual guide to a House speaker deadlock not seen for a century

Jim Baird: 'This must stop'

In several tweets, Rep. Jim Baird, R-District 4, said the delay in naming a speaker was preventing the government from serving veterans.

Larry Bucshon: 'I believe (McCarthy) will continue to deliver results'

Frank Mrvan: 'It is past time to start our work'

Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-District 1, expressed his impatience to begin the work of Congress.

Jenny Porter Tilley is a Digital Producer for the IndyStar. Reach her at jtilley@gannett.com and follow on Twitter @jennylynne.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Republicans failed to elect House speaker in 13 votes this week. What do Indiana reps think?

Comments / 13

Melanie Christy
4d ago

It is great! Important decisions need to be made carefully and with research. Kudos to the few. Some parties become leaping lemmings following the party leader over the Democratic cliff of destruction.I applaud those that do not.Rinos are being exposed as well. Rinos are Republicans in Democrat provided sheep clothing.

Reply
2
Duane Stark
4d ago

sad . no wonder vf the democrats stay in front of them " you cannot be divided and win anything or hold control

Reply(1)
3
Julie Myers
4d ago

If you don't put a moderate as speaker of the house absolutely nothing will get done. Because democrats control the senate the house is going to be limited in what they can and will or will not pass. And Biden can veto thank God. Republicans in the house are so mixed-up in their thinking due to believing all the years of head games and straight up lies from Trump and team.

Reply(1)
2
