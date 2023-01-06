Capt. Leonard Joseph “Lennie” Higgins Jr., 82, of Tomball, Texas, formerly of Festus, died Dec. 24, 2022, at his home. Mr. Higgins graduated from Festus High School, where he played basketball and was scouted by Notre Dame. After his family moved to Texas, he joined the Mesquite Fire Department and then the Houston Fire Department, where he spent 39 years and was the Station 3 captain for 28 years. He was Catholic and enjoyed the holidays and spending time with family. A longtime car enthusiast, he always had a Corvette in the garage. Born May 7, 1940, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Leonard J. and Bernice Mary (O’Rear) Higgins.

