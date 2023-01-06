ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Eastern Gateway receiving funding for EV training

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College will receive $914,000 in federal funding for electric vehicle technology training. The money was included in a comprehensive government funding package passed by Congress and was part of $19 million in directed spending for projects in the 13th District. It will pay for the installation of equipment and technology for training at the college.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting is being remembered for her caring, bright and special personality. Kylearia Day was killed in a double homicide January 5, after the car she was a passenger in was shot up on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. The driver, 19-year-old Marquis Whitted, was also killed.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Penguin City beer goes statewide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is making its next move. The Valley brewery is expanding its market in Ohio. It just announced a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, which has locations in Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. The deal goes into effect Jan. 23. Beer...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
TV gear, greenhouse included in school grant projects

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Teachers with special projects in the Boardman School District received grant money to help make their ideas come to life. The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence awarded 11 teacher grants totaling $18,000. The money is part of a fund supported by individuals, families and businesses in the community.
BOARDMAN, OH
Veterans donate wheelchairs to local high school

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wheelchairs are an important piece of medical equipment to help an injured person get around or be taken somewhere. And to help with that, the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter donated seven wheelchairs to Austintown Fitch High School. The donation included six wheelchairs and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery. Niles Treatment Services has taken over where the Victoria Room used to operate. It opened one week ago, providing medically assisted treatment. The facility also provides case...
NILES, OH
Rebuild from YSU Ward Beecher fire could take time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs may take some for the Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University, but the planetarium’s most valuable equipment was spared. Flames broke out in a section of the roof Monday afternoon as crews were repairing a leak. Firefighters literally had to peel back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Expert detective to head YPD unit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant. Detective Sergeant Robert Gentile took the oath for his new rank Monday from Mayor Tito Brown. He will take over as commander of the Traffic and Accident Investigations Unit. Chief Carl Davis says...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago. Stevie Ballard was indicted in the January 2021 shooting death of Darrell Jackson in Youngstown. In court Tuesday, Ballard entered a not guilty...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors

(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
OHIO STATE
Missing Austintown woman found

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found. According to the Austintown Police Department’s Facebook message, 49-year-old Christine Hutchinson-Toth was reported as missing to the public Friday. Austintown police reported that the family of Hutchison-Toth said the woman had...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Girard was arrested by police after reports said that he called 911 after a dispute with racino employees and officers who arrived to handle the situation. Officers were called to Hollywood Gaming around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said that Deandre Riley, 39,...
GIRARD, OH
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022. The TSA released its annual list of “Top 10 catches,” detailing some of the more unusual finds over the year:
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Newton Falls councilman has hearing in domestic violence case

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls councilman will be back in court next month for another hearing in a domestic violence case. A pre-trial in John Baryak’s case has been scheduled for February 7th. He’s charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Baryak was arrested...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
FBI notifies Trumbull County sheriff of online threat

BRISTOVLVILLE, (WKBN) – A Bristolville man was arrested after deputies say he made an online statement about shooting up a school. According to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted by the FBI Monday that at about 2:30 a.m., the agency received a complaint about a threat that was posted by 19-year-old Ethan Marks saying, “I would shoot up a school if I could.”
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

