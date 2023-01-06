Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
2023 Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival
Panana Events is proud to announce the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga! This festival will be held at the RC Sports Center (8303 Rochester Ave.) on January 21 – 22, 2023. From red lanterns to lion dancing, everyone is welcome to come...
newsantaana.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
Fontana Herald News
Old West Days will be at S.B. County Museum
Old West Days will be coming to the San Bernardino County Museum during the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15. Visitors to the museum are invited to step back in time to the days of the American West, where they can uncover all the local history about 19th century living on America’s western frontier, a unique landscape of converging cultures.
Fontana Herald News
‘Aladdin’ will be performed at LifeHouse Theater in Redlands
LifeHouse Theater welcomes in the new year with the outrageous fun and hilarious hijinks of the company’s award-winning original musical, “Aladdin.”. Featuring toe-tapping tunes, contagious comedy and dazzling choreography, “Aladdin” is a family favorite. Performances begin Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and will continue on...
Signs for Life community initiative aims to disassociate Compton neighborhood from gang ties
Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping a Compton neighborhood disassociate itself from any gang ties.
Fontana Herald News
Miki Inbody is selected as finalist candidate for superintendent position at FUSD
Following a nationwide search and a lengthy process of gathering input from district employees and community members, which included the review of 21 applicants recruited by Leadership Associates, the Fontana Unified District Board of Education has selected Miki Inbody as the finalist to replace Superintendent Randal Bassett. Inbody has deep...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Herald News is celebrating 100th year of operation in 2023
The Fontana Herald News is celebrating its 100th year of operation in 2023. The first edition of Fontana’s hometown newspaper was issued on June 7, 1923, exactly 10 years after the township of Fontana was dedicated in 1913. Today, the Herald News is printed weekly and online by Century...
NBC Los Angeles
118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book
Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
theregistrysocal.com
69-Unit Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. Trades in $12.25MM Deal
Over the last year, Southern California has seen a significant number of multifamily properties trade hands. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 30, an entity linked to Sudheer Donthineni acquired the Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. for $12.25 million, or approximately $177,536 per unit. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Jian Chen, according to public records.
Experience The High-Life At This Cannabis Speakeasy Pop-Up
This one-of-a-kind cannabis speakeasy experience by Jungli is rolling into town this month, and they want guests to really experience the high life. The gorgeous Jungli venue features a front reception bar that will be serving refreshing cocktails and hand-crafted tinctures. Once you grab yourself a drink, you’re welcome to roam around and make your way down the hall where you’ll find a larger venue with a built-in bar, full of up-and-coming cannabis vendors, and exclusive products like edibles (and more) from incredible queer, BIPOC, and women-owned businesses. Whether you’re a flower aficionado or just cannabis curious, this experience is curated to educate and expose consumers of all levels to industry leaders, new businesses, activists, and significant media voices. In case you get the munchies, there will be plenty of local food and beverages to satisfy those cravings. So grab your best buds *wink* and head on over this January 28, 2023.
NBC Los Angeles
Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale
There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport
The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport. During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter The post City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport appeared first on KESQ.
A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It was a packed house for some local restaurants thanks to increased visitors for the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Staff members are busy seating customers at Sherman's Deli in Palm Springs. "We go to all the local restaurants we don't eat in a big chain," says Michael Shapiro, film festival-goer. Michael Shapiro and Elaine Fox The post A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic
Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
recordgazette.net
Support for local hospital and tribe included in omnibus bill
A couple of Pass area entities will benefit from the $1.7 trillion funding package that was signed by President Biden at the end of last month, as the omnibus bill includes funding for San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. It also includes funding for the...
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
vvng.com
Pedestrian hit crossing Main Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after they were struck by an SUV while crossing Main Street. Just after 6:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023, San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia PD responded to the incident at the intersection of Main Street and Topaz Avenue, in Hesperia.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officers help save life of armed and suicidal woman
Officers were able to help save the life of an armed and suicidal woman in Fontana on Jan. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before midnight, the officers responded to Southridge Park regarding a female subject who had a gun to her head and wanted to kill herself, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
