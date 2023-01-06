ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Brendan Fraser 's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.

The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky .

MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening," telling PEOPLE it has invigorated him as a performer.

"If there's no risk, then why bother?" he also told Vanity Fair last August. "I want to learn from the people I'm working with at this point in my career."

"I've had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I'm keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I'm contributing to the craft, and I'm learning from it," he added.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Fans have watched Fraser evolve as an actor over the years, taking on roles in Blast From the Past , Journey to the Center of the Earth , Furry Vengeance , and more.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Bedazzled icon was known for being one of Hollywood's biggest box office draws.

However, there was a time period during which he was "broke" and fighting to reduce the huge alimony and child support payments he was ordered to pay his ex-wife Afton Smith .

Fraser pleaded with a Connecticut court in 2013 to cut down his annual $900k payment to his former spouse because he could no longer afford them.

The Mummy star settled his divorce with Afton in 2009, later noting he couldn't cover the costs he initially agreed to because he was no longer earning the money he once did.

Fraser said that was also partly due to a handful of " medical issues " that stunted his work.

It was determined that Fraser's payments would be complete as of January 31, 2019, unless she remarried or either party died.

Fraser, who shares three sons with his ex, said that his newfound zest to succeed is not only inspired by his craft but also by being a dedicated father.

"I have kids now, and that really warrants how I make decisions, what I'm going to do — and, whatever it is that I'm doing, how I feel about what I'm doing," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Comments / 32

Anthony Yunk
4d ago

why do people think they are entitled to alimony? I understand the child support. but to pay the ex is astounding.

Reply(7)
31
Steve
4d ago

women talk of patriarchy and misogyny only when it doesn't benefit them. this talk of equality is a joke.

Reply
22
Solsmac
4d ago

I absolutely love his acting and he seems a genuinely good person.

Reply
29
