CNN Anchor Erin Burnett Hits Back At GOP Lawmaker Who Called Her 'Young Lady' On-Air In Tense Exchange

CNN anchor Erin Burnett did not let Republican Congressman Troy Nehls ' remark slide when he called her a "young lady" during an on-air interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The tense exchange between Burnett, 46, and Nehls, 54, came as the 118th Congress convened for an unprecedented 11th round of voting for the next Speaker of the House, which Rep. Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure.

The Texas congressman made the remark after the OutFront host asked if he was prepared to continue voting that night, as the 118th Congress was in the midst of voting whether or not to adjourn after an 11th round with no Speaker of the House selected.

"I'm a combat veteran and served in law enforcement for 30 years," Nehls told the CNN anchor. "I can be here until July."

Burnett joked back, "Is that a metaphor for how you feel about this? There is nothing that can break or shake (your support for McCarthy) at this point?"

"Listen, I don't know if you are aware of, young lady, but I'm also a member of the House Freedom Caucus," Nehls responded to Burnett, as the split-screen moment showed Burnett taken aback with the sly diss.

Nehls continued on how he was prepared to continue voting and stated that "the real battle" starts when the House is "drafting legislation and policy in the 118th congress under Speaker McCarthy."

Without responding to his other comments, Burnett quipped back at the Texas Republican.

"'I assume when you called me a young lady, it was a compliment," Burnett told Nehls.

The pins and needles moment was not over yet, as Nehls took a dig at the anchor's network — and she called him out for his attitude.

"Of course it was. This is my first time on the Clinton News Network," Nehls replied to Burnett.

"Okay, that I will say, in my opinion, was a bit rude," Burnett said, not missing a beat. "But I'm glad you're talking to me and I'll treat you with the respect that you deserve."

The interview quickly wrapped up after the back and forth — and the 118th Congress voted to adjourn for the third day of unsuccessful voting.