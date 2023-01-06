Read full article on original website
Epicurious
These Colorful Glasses Eliminate the Need to Label Your Drink
When COVID-19 hit and I became afraid of my own germs, let alone everyone else’s, I developed an obsession with washing cups. During peak quarantine, by midday I’d simply collect any cups laying about and scrub them with scalding hot water and probably too much dish soap. Two years later I’m happy to report I save most of the cup-washing for the end of the night. But suffice it to say, the days when I felt comfortable sharing drinks with a friend are long gone. Lately, when I have people over, I get a little, um, intense about which cup belongs to whom. Enter Duralex Picardie Multicolor Glass Tumblers (I own one set of six cups). These colorful cups keep my germ anxiety at bay from coffee dates to aperitivo hour, without having to divulge my neuroses to guests.
Chicken, Fennel, and Apple Guo-Tie
This chicken guo-tie recipe was developed during a San Francisco autumn, when apples were in season. I love making dumplings based on the seasonal ingredients of wherever I happen to be in the moment. When I lived in San Francisco, a food lover’s dream full of markets and co-ops filled with vibrant produce from local farms just across the bridge, I loved experimenting with anything I could find. Every market aisle was a playground for locating nontraditional flavor combinations. Back at home, I made dumplings using my grandma’s techniques. I love anything apple paired with meat, a combination used in some of my favorite foods, like Korean bulgogi and grilled chicken apple sausages. In this dumpling, sweet apple and savory chicken merge, and pickled fennel is the lightly acidic bridge that brings the two divergent flavor profiles together. I usually pan-fry these dumplings as a nod to all the roasted sausages I loved during college, but they are just as delicious steamed or boiled.
Whole Steamed Fish
This dish, very dear to my heart and my stomach, is a family meal that’s been present at the table for many generations before me. It always starts with a trip to the Asian supermarket, where my grandma chooses the perfect live fish from amongst a sea of its friends in a tank. I always feel bad for the chosen one, usually offering up a little prayer in which I say sorry to the little guy. My pity is soon superseded by gratefulness for its tasty sacrifice, knowing my grandma will treat the fish well. Back at home, she marinates the whole fish in a drizzle of rice wine (which she says removes the fishy smell) and soy sauce (which adds salt and color). Slivers of ginger are placed in the cavity and on top of the fish, and it’s steamed until completely tender. Once it’s cooked, a handful of julienned scallions adds freshness to the fish’s gentle taste. The final touch is a pour of hot oil over the top, providing an additional flash-fry of aromatic flavor as the oil sizzles over the scallions and ginger and drips onto the tender fish. We dig into the fish with chopsticks, navigating around the bones to savor every tender morsel.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
For extra-lemony lemon poppy seed muffins, a trio of lemony ingredients are combined in this sunny recipe: fragrant lemon zest, tart juice, and rich lemon curd (either store-bought or homemade). Begin with one of my favorite Dorie Greenspan tricks—rub the lemon zest into some sugar, which brings out a vivid lemon aroma, tints the sugar, and infuses it with the oils from the peel of the fruit. Lemon curd does double duty to sweeten as well as keep the muffins moist. Together these extra steps make for a bright and tangy individual-sized quick bread.
Grandma’s Pearl Meatballs
These pearl meatballs were one of the very first recipes my grandma taught me when I started learning to cook from her. I remember following her lead as she combined a familiar mixture of pork, ginger, and scallions into a meatball, then rolled it in grains of sweet glutinous rice that looked like pearls. After an 18-minute steam, lifting the steamer lid revealed glistening sticky rice balls, every grain soaked with pork juice and the aroma of bamboo. I can trace this recipe back to the Hubei province of China; it’s one of the dishes that makes me proud to be Asian. Though it’s simple, with minimal ingredients, it delivers so much soul. When steaming these meatballs, I find it best to line a bamboo steamer with liners that are perforated or with extra napa cabbage leaves.
Tasting & Ranking 10 Of The Hottest Peppers in the World
Smokin’ Ed Currie, founder and president of PuckerButt Pepper Company, visits Epicurious to taste and rank 10 of the hottest chile peppers on the planet. As the pepper breeder who created the famous Carolina Reaper and a professional hot sauce maker, Ed knows a thing or two about flavor complexity and heat. See where each of these 10 peppers rank in his expert opinion.
Lion’s Head Big Macs
This dish will probably make my ancestors pass out, but I just couldn’t help myself. Lion’s head meatballs are an iconic dish originating in eastern China that has since spread to all parts of China and Taiwan. Large pork meatballs traditionally stewed or steamed in a casserole dish; they absorb the flavors of their own juices and the surrounding napa cabbage like a sponge. I grew up eating lion’s head meatballs with rice, but as a kid with a vast imagination and a craving for McDonald’s, I always noted the meatballs’ similarity to the burger patties in my beloved Big Macs. This recipe is a dream-turned-reality for kid Frankie, a dish that probably shouldn’t exist outside of my own brain but has become a love note to the suburban Midwest seen through the lens of my heritage—a dish that embraces the two parts of my identity that I hid from each other. Divided no more, here they are brought together on one plate in the form of Lion’s Head Big Macs.
For Better Loaves, Proof Your Dough in These Bannetons
It's true that no home baker needs a banneton—the basket used to hold sourdough during the fermentation process. A simple towel-lined bowl serves the same purpose. But many sourdough hobbyists reach a point where they deserve a little upgrade, and a banneton makes the whole bread baking process a little more fun and a little more stylish.
A Taiwanese American Lunar New Year Menu Full of Chicken Dumplings and Lion’s Head Big Macs
When I was growing up, my family always immersed themselves in American holidays. My mom, so keen on adopting the traditions of America, could go toe to toe with the other moms in the sport of suburban decorating when it came to Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas. She wanted to adapt, to be that all-American family from the outside, no different than any other household in our neighborhood.
Asta Collins
The first and only vodka drink on our opening menu at The Violet Hour was intended to be the opposite of what vodka drinkers expected, so it’s pretty and pink and long and bubbly, but also has a decent bitter kick. Surprise! Pink doesn’t always mean sweet as candy and less sophisticated. So many eyebrows raised in alarm upon first sip, then eased into the deliciousness with a satisfied smile (okay, some were quickly sent back, too—it was 2007, after all). For those who want an even more adventurous ride on this train, try the drink made with a big juniper-y gin or a blanco tequila instead of neutral vodka.
Does Maple Syrup Need to Be Refrigerated?
As a kid I never questioned my family’s way of doing things. I assumed everyone ate their chili over elbow noodles, put ice cubes in their milk, and kept their peanut butter in the refrigerator. So when I learned this wasn’t the case, I started questioning everything. What other kitchen habits did I need to rethink?
