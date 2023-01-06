ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, MD

Allegheny Industries building in Mount Airy deemed uninhabitable after partial roof collapse

By Sherry Greenfield, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

After a portion of the roof on a Center Street building owned by Allegheny Industries, Inc., in Mount Airy collapsed late last month, structural damage has left the building uninhabitable.

The combination of an ice storm that occurred before Christmas and stacks of new shingles that were part of a roof replacement project caused the roof to collapse, according to Scott Scarff, code enforcement specialist for the Town of Mount Airy. The Mount Airy Police Department said that the roof collapsed on Dec. 23.

Scarff said that Carroll County officials have since inspected the building and determined that it is uninhabitable.

“A structural engineer has inspected the damage to the roof and the walls, and he is developing a plan,” Scarff said.

Scarff said engineers need to determine whether the building will be safe for contractors to come in and begin making repairs.

Allegheny Industries did not return phone calls for comment.

Founded in 1996, the company’s corporate offices are in Mount Airy, which functions as a base for the areas of Baltimore, Washington, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Easton, Richmond, Petersburg, Charleston, Harrisburg and York. The company specializes in cellular communication construction, modification and service, according to its website.

Tristar Martial Arts Academy, 220 S. Center St., is located next door to Allegheny Industries. Owner and chief instructor Joe Offutt said the academy has lost half of its parking spaces due to the issues at the building next door.

“Engineers have been coming in to check [the building],” Offutt said. “Half the wall is leaning toward the martial arts parking lot. It’s going to go down.”

Scarff recently sent a notice to the academy warning about safety concerns.

“There is significant damage, and the exterior walls are in danger of collapse,” he wrote. “Please keep all your patrons away from the coned-off area until further notice.”

The notice stated that Allegheny is working with an engineer and insurance adjuster to shore up the roof and walls, which could take several weeks. Once the threat of collapse is mitigated, the cones will be removed and the parking lot will fully reopen, it stated.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
