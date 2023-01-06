ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

IfYouOnlyKnew...
4d ago

DeWine cares nothing about the people living in the State of Ohio! He has done absolutely nothing when outrageous inflated gasoline, food, and rent/mortgage prices began eating away at us everyday working folk! His agenda is purely political and self motivated…😔😔😔

17
Fjb.OH
4d ago

he can sign all the bills until ink runs out , if they don't send illegals back to their country and stop ALL from entering then this problem with housing won't end.

10
Linda Gangwer Havens
3d ago

DeWine, you signed a bill not long ago that no towns, cities, etc in Ohio could establish laws that limit how much landlords can raise rent. THIS IS BULLCRAP, you are part of the problem!

4
